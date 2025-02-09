Oakland native Ansel Troy is a tiny house aficionado whose ongoing skoolie project has made waves on the internet and in his local community.

As his fourth tiny house project, Ansel tells Travel Noire that his skoolie — a renovated school bus — comes after six years of “owning two tiny homes on wheels,” which he listed as vacation rentals. The “Tiny Oakland” vacation rental builder took a leap of faith in May 2024 and sold those two tiny homes in order to start his first skoolie project. He candidly shared that he was “nervous” about the loss of income from the rentals, but also about how his brand would move forward following a pivot into new territory.

Why Did Ansel Troy Sell His Tiny Homes To Build A Skoolie?

“I had become ‘Mr. Tiny House,'” said Troy. “I felt as if my ‘brand’ needed a tiny house on wheels to be legitimate. However, I also knew I could buy or build another tiny house on my own.”

“I wanted to purchase something more mobile, and the skoolie can be used for road trips, tiny house events, Airbnb, and more,” he explained. “The cost to purchase a gutted skoolie was much lower than a new tiny house. I wanted to try something different and build something remarkable.”

Ansel Troy

Troy describes the skoolie as a uniquely detailed and groundbreaking design. He shared his hope that the project will have around 250 square feet of usable space with minimalist interior design, including the floors, walls, and ceilings as highlights. Troy didn’t want to reveal too much ahead of the skoolie’s official debut, but he said, “I’m trying to break the internet with this design. I want to show the world something that has never been done in a skoolie.”

How Did Ansel Troy’s Skoolie Project Go Viral?

“Once the skoolie video hit the algorithm, I knew I had made the right choice by selling the tiny homes… The first skoolie video garnered 2 million views,” he recalled of the school bus project’s social media success. “It brought a new audience to my Instagram and Facebook profiles. A few celebrities followed me. People are excited to see the transformation. My neighbors are excited as well. The larger audience was a bit unconformable initially, but it’s grown on me.”

The Oaklander noted that working with the metal frame of the bus has been the most challenging part of his skoolie renovation. Although working with the metal “can be tedious and dangerous,” the multitalented tiny house designer emphasized the rewards of creating immersive experiences inside the skoolie.

“The most exciting part of my skoolie journey has been the holiday projects,” Troy said of the late 2024 events. “I turned the skoolie into a haunted house for Halloween and a Grinch cave for Christmas. The community response was amazing.”

Ansel Troy

“I love the freedom of creativity,” he added. “Because I work for myself, I’m not limited [and can try] new things. My designs have been well received. I’m learning to embrace this gift I discovered in my late 30s. I like creating things that don’t exist. I like using materials in unconventional ways.”

Troy anticipates listing the skoolie for bookings in May 2025, but keep an eye on his socials, @tinyoakland, for updates.