A Boston-based lifestyle influencer has ignited criticism of American Airlines after claiming she was the only passenger in first class denied food service during a recent flight. The content creator, who goes by @johbidoo_official on TikTok, shared a viral video showing her empty tray table alongside a caption stating, “When you’re the only Black person in first class and the food apparently ran out… Well thank you American Airlines.”

The video quickly amassed over 4.8 million views across platforms, sparking outrage and prompting others to share similar experiences of alleged racial discrimination while flying. The TikToker, who boasts more than 539,000 followers on the platform and an additional 223,000 on Instagram, expressed disbelief at the situation, especially considering the premium price paid for first-class service. The influencer later posted that American Airlines contacted her regarding the incident.

Passengers Support Claims Of Discriminatory Treatment

Support for the content creator flooded in immediately after her post went public. “First class and ran out shouldn’t even be in the same sentence,” commented one TikTok user. Another industry insider noted, “I work a service like this for another airline, and I can GUARANTEE they did not run out of food. Report it!!!” Many commenters pointed out that airlines typically track passenger counts meticulously to ensure adequate food supplies, particularly in premium cabins.

The incident has prompted other Black travelers to share their own experiences of discrimination on flights. One commenter wrote, “I flew first class and I was the only Black woman there. They assumed that I was in the wrong line. I had looks the whole time. It was wild.” Another described a similar situation with their Black boyfriend on American Airlines, stating they “caused a scene” which resulted in food eventually being provided.

American Airlines Responds To Viral Claims

American Airlines issued a statement to the Daily Mail addressing the incident, stating: “We want all of our customers to have a positive experience during their travels with us. We have reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience.” The influencer confirmed that the airline contacted her and that she’s “dealing with it,” though she hasn’t provided further updates on the resolution.

This isn’t the first time American Airlines has faced accusations of racial discrimination. The airline is currently facing a lawsuit after employees allegedly accused a Black man of trafficking his white wife. Additionally, the carrier recently settled a racial discrimination case in December 2024 involving three Black men who claimed flight attendants wrongfully removed them from a plane earlier that year.