Roller coaster fans can rejoice! The $8 billion merger between the former amusement park rivals Six Flags and Cedar Fair has resulted in a special “passport” granting access to their 42 sites across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Thrill seekers can purchase the All Park Passport as a 2025 season pass add-on via legacy Six Flags or Cedar Fair parks. The passport grants entry into amusement and water parks of the respective company it was purchased from, now through 2025. Then, starting January 6, riders gain additional access to the other entertainment company’s sites.

For example, buying an All Park Passport with a Gold or Prestige Knott’s Berry Farm season pass would grant access to all Cedar Fair establishments, including Carowinds in North Carolina and Kings Island in Ohio. Starting early next year, you’ll also have access to Six Flags properties till the end of 2025.

The same concept applies – just vice versa – if the All Park Passport add-on is acquired via a Six Flags park. Places of the latter entertainment company where you might buy the passport include Hurricane Harbor Chicago, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, and Six Flags Mexico.

What’s The Catch With All Park Passport?

The add-on is only available to those who buy a 2025 Gold or Prestige season pass, and prices for those vary depending on the park. Keep in mind that Gold season passes are cheaper than the Prestige. Also, Time Out notes that prices for the All Park Passport and season pass deal (regardless of which one you buy) will rise in September.

If you snag the offer at Knott’s Berry Farm, you can get the 2025 Gold season pass for $125, and the All Park Passport for $65, totaling $190. Contrastingly, if you bought the Prestige pass at the same park, it would be $375 for the season pass and $99 for the add-on, totaling $474.

Pricing, the type of season pass, and which site you get it from really matter. When the specific season pass you have is used with the All Park Passport, all the site-specific perks you get with that pass apply to the 42 amusement and water parks you get access to.

According to CNN, Six Flags and Cedar Point completed their billion-dollar merger in early July. The entertainment companies, now one, currently boasts as “the largest and most diverse amusement park operator in North America.”