A passenger’s decision to confront a fellow traveler about their loud video viewing has captured the attention of many people online. According to a Reddit post, the passenger became uncomfortable with a nearby traveler’s video-viewing etiquette. The fellow passenger, believed to be in their twenties, was watching a show on their phone at full volume. The noise level was so disruptive that it penetrated headphones, eliciting complaints and disapproving looks from fellow passengers.

Despite the growing tension, no one initially addressed the issue directly. The Reddit user, typically averse to confrontation, felt compelled to act after enduring 15 minutes of the disturbance. They approached the individual and requested that they lower the volume, admitting that their tone may have conveyed their frustration. “I usually never say anything and put my headphones on. But this was so loud you could still hear it through the headphones,” they wrote.

The confrontation yielded mixed results. While the person watching the show complied and turned down the volume, their partner responded with an eye roll. This reaction left the intervening passenger feeling conflicted about their approach.

What Happened After The Passenger Confronted The Other Traveler?

Despite the initial awkwardness, the original poster expressed relief and satisfaction with the outcome. They noted that the remainder of the flight was “so peaceful,” justifying their decision to speak up. The incident resonated with many Reddit users who shared similar experiences.

One commenter recounted a nearly identical situation involving an older passenger using FaceTime and watching videos at full volume before and during a flight. In that case, a simple request also led to an immediate resolution, with the offending passenger seemingly unaware of the disturbance they were causing.

These anecdotes highlight a crucial aspect: many disruptive behaviors may stem from a lack of awareness rather than intentional disregard for others. The original poster reflected on this, noting that the passenger in their situation appeared “completely oblivious of how loud it was” and seemed “kind of embarrassed afterwards.”