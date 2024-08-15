Thanks to a mashup of nostalgia and innovation, Airbnb and Mattel have launched a vacation rental featuring a life-size reproduction of the beloved Polly Pocket compact. This accommodation is in honor of Polly Pocket’s 35th anniversary. It aims to transport guests back to the ’90s for a fun-filled slumber party experience.

Located in Polly’s hometown of Littleton, Massachusetts, the two-story, 42-foot-tall structure faithfully recreates the beloved toy’s “Slumber Party Fun” compact. The house, shaped like a makeup compact, is an open-concept design that doesn’t close.

A ’90s Dream Come To Life

Airbnb Icons / Juan-Navarro / Above Summit

The Polly Pocket Airbnb has a range of nostalgic amenities that will delight ’90s kids. Guests can raid Polly’s closet to try on her iconic outfits. Polly’s wardrobe is complete with the signature “gummy” texture many fans may remember chewing on as children. The house features a vanity stocked with hair accessories and press-on nails in Polly’s favorite colors. Visitors can also engage in classic ’90s activities like making charm bracelets. On top of that, they can enjoy movie marathons with popcorn and video cassettes.

“I can’t wait for you to visit and help celebrate my birthday in my most epic compact ever,” said Polly in a statement. “Let’s have some serious slumber party fun in my hometown of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary. There’s adventure to be had from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I’ve left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless.”

For the full throwback experience, the compact includes a retro fridge filled with quintessential ’90s treats such as Ring Pops, Push Pops, and Baby Bottle Pops. Airbnb will open bookings for this unique stay on 21 August 2024. Lucky guests can request to book one-night stays for up to four people between 12 and 14 September. The price is set at $89 per person, a nod to Polly Pocket’s launch year in 1989. For those unable to secure an overnight stay, Polly Pocket also offers daytime playdates for up to 12 guests each from 16 September to 6 October.

What You Should Know Before Booking The Polly Pocket House

While the Polly Pocket house offers a wealth of ’90s nostalgia, potential guests should note a few quirks. The compact doesn’t have a roof, and there are no showers on site. Sleeping arrangements include a pullout couch or a tent parked 10 feet away from the house. Additionally, guests are advised to bring their own blankets or use one of the four available sleeping bags.