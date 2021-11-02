These Are America's 12 Favorite AirBnB Destinations in Latin America

When it comes to Latin America, AirBnB has the market covered.

With unique homes throughout the greater Caribbean, booking with AirBnB is more than just an alternative to hotels. It’s an outright experience.

Back in 2017, the company was hoping to possibly penetrate the Latin American market. As of 2019, however, they no longer “disrupt” the market in Mexico and Latin America — they actually lead it.

AMI did an extensive study on why this is so — and they found that the answers lay, specifically, in the unique offerings that the company provides that a hotel, quite simply, cannot.

“The hotel industry barely evolved from the mid-19th century till the 1950s, a century without change. Then in the fifties, inter-state highways (in the US) and in the 1960s, international air travel led to global hotel chains, led by US companies, bringing some consolidation and modernization to the industry,” reports the company in its ground-breaking study. “The 1980s brought 1-800 numbers and centralized booking and the 1990s ushered on the internet and a little later online travel agencies like Expedia and aggregators like Trivago. But most of those changes benefitted the large hotel chains.” Today’s disruption by Airbnb and others pits a capital-intensive, massive overhead hotel industry against the almost zero cost competition of an idle bedroom, apartment or house, brought to market by a very user-friendly app that sits on your phone. No one saw this coming. Even fewer expected Airbnb to flourish as quickly as it is doing in Latin America.”

These countries, though, lead the way in AirBnB bookings.