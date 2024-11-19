Some Rome locals disapprove of Airbnb’s 2025 Colosseum experience, inspired by the box office release of ‘Gladiator II.’

The president of Rome’s Culture Commission, Erica Battaglia, worries that Airbnb’s Colosseum event doesn’t match the historical landmark‘s stature. Moreover, she believes the famous city site – visited by over 7 million a year – shouldn’t be exclusively opened for Airbnb’s selected gladiators.

“For what it represents, the Colosseum is a world heritage site. And one must go to the direction to protect it, but also to make it accessible to all and to prevent it from becoming a place of pranks for a select few,” argued Battaglia, according to CNN.

Airbnb’s Colosseum gladiator experience is the latest offering advertised in its “Icons” category. The Colosseum Archaeological Park, the landmark’s overseeing organization, approved the Roman warrior showdowns.

Airbnb claims that a part of the partnership includes its support for the “restoration and enhancement of [the] Colosseum’s heritage.” Regardless, Roman politician Enzo Foschi, still disapproves.

“A publicity stunt by Airbnb which, after having effectively taken possession of the historic center, completely distorting it and turning it into a large tourist park, now wants to ridicule the Colosseum,” Foschi reportedly said. “We are not in Disneyland, we are in Rome. Every now and then someone seems to forget it.”

What Is There To Know About The Airbnb Colosseum Gladiator Experience?

In a November 13 published press release, the vacation rental and experiences company said guests would have the opportunity to “unleash” their inner gladiator and discover if they have “what it takes to conquer the Colosseum.”

The nearly 2000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site will host the event twice, once on May 7, 2025, and once the following day. Each event will be three hours long and welcome 16 guests, respectively. After sunset, the adventurous gladiators will meet at the Colosseum, “suit up in historically accurate armor,” and learn about combat. Once versed in the gladiator’s prowess, they’ll fight fellow warriors.

Airbnb’s unique experience will include time for snacking on fruits and nuts. Cheekily, the company’s creative press release said this to the experience’s guests: “You’re a gladiator, not an emperor. You cannot afford to be gluttonous. Overindulgence will dull your senses and slow your reflexes.”

Gladiator II, the inspiration for the latest Airbnb Icons event, hits theaters on November 22.