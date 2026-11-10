A hotel room in a popular U.S. city can look reasonably priced until the three-night total appears at checkout. Taxes, parking, and other charges can change what seemed like an affordable getaway. Short-term rentals add another set of calculations, with cleaning fees, guest limits, and property rules that travelers should review before paying. The number of people sharing a reservation matters, too. A family or group of friends may need multiple hotel rooms but could fit into one rental, while a couple might prefer a hotel with a central location and services included in the rate.

Longer stays also change the calculation, particularly when travelers want access to a kitchen or laundry facilities. The lowest advertised nightly rate therefore isn’t always the least expensive option for the entire trip. Comparing the final booking totals for the same dates, party size, and general location gives travelers a clearer picture of what they will actually spend.

Which U.S. Cities Offer The Biggest Savings On Airbnb Stays?

Nashville led a new accommodation price comparison by Highland Cabinetry, according to a Travel + Leisure report. Researchers compared one-night and three-night Airbnb and hotel stays in major U.S. cities, then ranked the locations by potential savings. The study put an average three-night Airbnb stay in Nashville at $506, compared with $888 for a hotel. That’s a $382 difference, or 43%. For a one-night visit, the estimated Airbnb savings were $147.

Austin ranked second by dollar savings, with a three-night rental averaging $582 against $803 for a hotel, a $221 difference. “Compared to Nashville, Airbnbs in Austin are more expensive, while hotels are cheaper,” the Highland Cabinetry team wrote in the findings shared with Travel + Leisure by email.

San Diego followed with a $211 difference between a $650 Airbnb stay and an $861 hotel stay. Chicago’s three-night figures were $556 for Airbnb and $763 for hotels, saving $207. In Philadelphia, the comparison was $504 against $699, leaving $195 in potential savings. By percentage, however, Philadelphia’s 27.9% savings and Chicago’s 27.1% both exceeded San Diego’s 24.5%.

Where Else Are Airbnbs Cheaper Than Hotels?

New Orleans had the highest hotel price among the ten destinations. Three nights averaged $918 at a hotel versus $733 at an Airbnb, a difference of $185. In Asheville, North Carolina, rentals averaged $329 compared with $450 for hotels, saving $121.

The remaining gaps were smaller. Atlanta showed $99 in potential savings over three nights, followed by Las Vegas at $72 and Tampa, Florida, at $69. Tampa had the lowest reported Airbnb total among the ten cities at $325 for three nights, compared with $394 for a hotel. These results reflect Highland Cabinetry’s comparison, not prices guaranteed for a particular booking.

The publicly available reports do not identify the dates priced, the number of properties sampled, or whether the totals included all taxes and fees. Without that information, travelers cannot determine how closely the averages match the options available for their own trip. Airbnb’s official pricing guidance explains that hosts may charge cleaning and extra-guest fees, while local taxes and Airbnb service fees may also apply.

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Airbnbs Are Cheaper Than Hotels

According to Highland Cabinetry’s analysis, these cities offer the largest potential dollar savings on a three-night Airbnb stay compared with a hotel: