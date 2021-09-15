Afrobeats Will Soon Take Over Las Vegas With This New Event From Afro Nation

For the first time ever, the vibrant music and culture of Afrobeats is coming to some of the top international clubs in Las Vegas with Chop. Brought to you by Afro Nation, the creators of the world’s largest Afrobeats festivals, the event will take over Sin City September 23-27.

The impressive performance line-up boasts some of the continent’s hottest music stars: Davido, WizKid, Yemi Alade, Afro B, Harmonize, Patoranking, Tekno, Khaligraph Jones, King Promise, Rema, Sho Madjozi, and Teni.

The planned schedule of day and night events is also to include daily themed pool parties and epic takeovers of some of Vegas’ best clubs, starting with the Chop opening party. Going down at AREA15, guests will have the opportunity to meet and greet other attendees and enjoy several live artist performances.

Bring your best African and Caribbean dance moves and prepare to battle it out on the dance floor at the Afrobeats vs. Dancehall Pool Party at Daylight Beach. And be sure to come dressed to impress the next day in your finest African print attire or swimwear for the African Print Pool Party.

There will also be an All White Party and Night Swim at the Beach at Mandalay Bay, a 90s Hip Hop and R&B Pool Party to transport you back in time, and additional live Afrobeats artist performances at Drai’s Nightclub.

So gather your squad, book that last-minute flight and hotel, and make a weekend of it. This will surely be one for the books. Valid ID is required to enter all events. For more information or to purchase party passes, visit the Chop Vegas page on Pollen.com. Party passes are $249 per person and include access to all evening events, protected by a COVID-19 money back guarantee.

