Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022: The Lineup By Day - Megan Thee Stallion And Wizkid Confirmed

Afro Nation Puerto Rico has revealed the day splits for its 2022 lineup, which features Megan Thee Stallion, Wizkid, Burna Boy and P-Square. The debut American outing for Afro Nation – set to take place in San Juan from 24-26 of March – promises to be another spectacular celebration of Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, R&B and more, with a wealth of the scenes’ biggest stars performing at the three-day beach party.

Afro Nation’s first American festival secured some of the performances of artists like Wizkid and superstar Megan Thee Stallion is now set to headline.

“This has been a rough experience for a new brand,” Afro Natio co-founder Obi Asika said in a press conference. “We’ve had a lot of belief to keep doing this. I’ve had the attitude of ‘we’re going to keep going. I don’t care how many times we get smacked down by this COVID thing. And SMADE (Afro Nation co-founder), the same thing.:”

The first Afro Nation events started in Portugal in 2019. After achieving great success, the brand expanded to other countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Brazil and the U.S. celebrating the African diaspora movement by showcasing Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano, soca and more Black-led music. In the U.S. market, which has been part of the plan for a long time, Puerto Rico became the chosen place due to its strong Afrocentric vibe and great location, according to Afro Nation co-founders.

The 18+ event festival will be held beachside and at local clubs. The requirements are either proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The 2022 lineup includes artists from Puerto Rico, South Africa, Jamaica, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States and more. For further information, you can visit Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022 here.

Here is the full list of artists who will perform in Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022:

March, 24th

Burna Boy

Tekno

Beenie Man

Koffee

Kranium

Ckay

Omah Lay

Ruger

Afro B

Eddy Kenzo

March, 25th

P-Square

Olamide

Naira Marley

Rema

Yemi Alade

StoneBwoy

Focalistic

Oxlade

Busiswa

March, 26th

Wizkid

Megan thee Stallion

Shenseea

Wande Coal

Tems

Patoranking

King Promise

Patrice Roberts