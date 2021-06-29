Africa’s Largest Jazz Festival In Senegal Comes To An End

Senegal-based Saint-Louis Jazz Festival, is on its final run in Africa after over 29 years of operation. The largest jazz music celebration in the continent decided to end after a year of not running due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Senegal.

2021 marked the 29th year of the fest happening and the island of Saint-Louis hosted the annual festival that featured African jazz artists around the world. Located just over 150 miles from Dakar, the jazz festival hosted its final act that featured the Senegalese music group, Misaal, and French-Senegalese artist, Awa Ly who used her enchanting vocals and blues to highlight the devastating effects of the global disease in countries like Senegal.

The music festival began in 1993 and has become one of the most recognized international jazz events in the world. The festival is hosted in the northern region of Senegal and is one of the most popular events in the country. The international event attracts West Africans and Europeans all over the globe and was a yearly monumental festivity for the Senegalese to show off their pride and enthusiasm for local artists and jazz performers.

The final year of the Saint-Louis Jazz Festival promoted the significance of the historical arts and culture music festival while exemplifying the immediate impact of the coronavirus.

The city hosted the world renowned jazz festival to increase foot traffic and tourism on the island of Saint-Louis, although the drastic influence of the coronavirus forced the festival to end in an untimely manner. Even global American jazz artists showcased their performances at the West African festival.

Many locals are sad to see it go.