9 Of The Tallest Mosques Around The World

Mosques are some of the most stunning architectural beauties in the world. Houses of worship for followers of the religion of Islam, mosques have become some of the most visited places in the world, drawing millions of visitors and devoted Muslims to their holy spaces.

With nearly 3.6 million mosques around the world, the interior majesty and architectural detail of these buildings makes them worth a visit on your next international exploration. Check out this list of nine of the tallest and most beautiful mosques in the world.