8 Of The Most Influential Black Women In Colombia's History

According to the Colombia national census conducted in 2018, roughly 3 million people self-identified as Black. Afro-Colombian organizations disagree with the census’ methodology, saying that the number could be up to three times higher, with descendants of Africans making up anywhere from 15% to 20% of the population. Despite the controversial census, one thing is clear: Afro-Colombians play a very important role in Colombia’s history.

From music to gastronomy, and other social aspects, they helped to build the country, although Black people in Colombia have suffered with neglect and racism throughout the country’s history.

To celebrate the contributions of Black people to Colombia’s history, Radio Nacional de Colombia (Colombia’s National Radio Broadcast) recently compiled a list of the eight most influential Afro-Colombian women. The list includes artists, writers, athletes, scholars, lawyers, and an activist who is considered as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world.

“These Afro-Colombian women inspire and ennoble Colombia, and have marked its history from their areas of influence,” said the RNC on its website.

Meet the 8 most influential Black women who have made remarkable contributions to Colombia’s history.