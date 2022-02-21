7 Not-So-Adventurous Adventures For Nature Lovers

Not-so-adventurous adventures are still for the adventurers. But, if jumping out of an airplane or free diving with sharks sounds a little too extreme, less adventurous adventures may be your thing. I know they’re my thing!

It often felt like I was pushing myself to my limits just to GET to the place where I was trying to have an adventure. The Continental Divide in the Colorado Rockies is one example. The switchback road with what felt like 20-degree slopes was death defying. My heart was beating out of my chest as I slowly snaked the mountainous road. The sheer terror I occasionally put myself through to “enjoy a moment” has come to an end!

Since moving to Alaska over the summer, I’ve been surprised at how mellow the adventures here are. Less roads means more adventure right off the side of the highway. Waterfalls are right in town here in Seward. I can walk from my back porch to a trailhead. It’s one that winds through a neighborhood, around a couple of lakes, and right into the middle of town.

I’ve learned that my adventures in nature can be still be fun, without being nail-bitingly extreme. And, I feel so much better. I am doing things I love without hyperventilating on the way to get there.

If you feel like I do and love nature but dislike extreme adventure, maybe super adventurous adventures are not your thing. Lazy rivers and glass beaches just might be the kind of adventures you’re looking for. Safe, but still fun. Instead of scaring (or scarring) yourself, try these top adventures for the not-so-adventurous.

