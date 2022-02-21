Photo Credit: Graca Assane
7 Not-So-Adventurous Adventures For Nature Lovers
Not-so-adventurous adventures are still for the adventurers. But, if jumping out of an airplane or free diving with sharks sounds a little too extreme, less adventurous adventures may be your thing. I know they’re my thing!
It often felt like I was pushing myself to my limits just to GET to the place where I was trying to have an adventure. The Continental Divide in the Colorado Rockies is one example. The switchback road with what felt like 20-degree slopes was death defying. My heart was beating out of my chest as I slowly snaked the mountainous road. The sheer terror I occasionally put myself through to “enjoy a moment” has come to an end!
Since moving to Alaska over the summer, I’ve been surprised at how mellow the adventures here are. Less roads means more adventure right off the side of the highway. Waterfalls are right in town here in Seward. I can walk from my back porch to a trailhead. It’s one that winds through a neighborhood, around a couple of lakes, and right into the middle of town.
I’ve learned that my adventures in nature can be still be fun, without being nail-bitingly extreme. And, I feel so much better. I am doing things I love without hyperventilating on the way to get there.
If you feel like I do and love nature but dislike extreme adventure, maybe super adventurous adventures are not your thing. Lazy rivers and glass beaches just might be the kind of adventures you’re looking for. Safe, but still fun. Instead of scaring (or scarring) yourself, try these top adventures for the not-so-adventurous.
1. Tubing Through The City
View this post on Instagram
2. Bioluminescent Paddle Boarding
View this post on Instagram
At certain times of the year in Florida, there will be a glow in the water. Bioluminescence is created by a type of algae bloom.
It is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Paddle board the bioluminescent bay at night, and you can see fish as they glide through the water. The dip of a paddle leaves glowing dots in it’s path.
Glow-in-the-dark paddle boarding is a fun adventure for the not-so adventurous. Give it a try, even if you sit and paddle!
3. Swimming In The World's Largest Natural Pool
View this post on Instagram
Go for a swim in the world’s largest natural pool at Balmorhea State Park in Toyahvale, Texas. This pool is almost two acres long and is 25 feet deep at it’s deepest point. The water is crystal clear and a warm 70 degrees.
This pool is maintained by the state park. It has diving boards, picnic tables, and wading areas. Bring your lunch and make a day of it!
4. Whale And Seal Watching
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy whale and seal watching on Resurrection Bay in Seward, Alaska. You can hitch a ride on a boat with Major Marine for tours that last up to 8 1/2 hours. You get the chance to see all kinds of Alaskan marine wildlife, as well as some of the bluest glaciers on earth.
If boating is still a bit too adventurous, stand on the beach and watch from there. Zudy’s has great sandwiches and you can walk across the parking lot to the water’s edge. Then, visit the Sea Life Center to learn about all of the animals of Resurrection Bay.
5. Swimming With Manatees
View this post on Instagram
There’s crystal clear water in Crystal River, Florida that stays warm all year around. The manatees love this place and are really used to people.
These ‘sea cows,’ as some call them, have been mistaken for mermaids during voyages hundreds of years ago. Now, they float through the water so sweetly and peacefully.
And you can float with them! Check out Crystal River and swim with manatees. A laid back, chill nature-y adventure.
6. Sea Glass Collecting
View this post on Instagram
Glass Beach in Fort Bragg, California is famous for it’s beaches laid with sea glass instead of sand. And getting there is pretty simple. Walk along the beach, that used to be a trash dump, and find your favorite colors of sea glass. Collect them and leave them there. It is prohibited to take any glass from this beach!
I always find adventure in seeking something in particular, even if I don’t get to keep it. Whether that’s seeking blue sea glass or VW Beetles. Slug bug!
7. Hiking/Driving To A Hot Spring
View this post on Instagram
There are tons of options when it comes to visiting hot springs. Some of them can require extreme adventures to get to. Others, like the Las Vegas, New Mexico hot springs at Montezuma’s Castle, are just off the side of the road. It offers several different soaking tubs and it’s free and unregulated.
Hot springs have historically been used to increase health. They are a great way to see nature and to relax in it at the same time.
