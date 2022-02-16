Photo Credit: Asad Photo
7 Necessities To Pack For Your Next Trip To The Maldives
A favorite travel destination for people around the world, the Maldives is home to many historical, architectural, and cultural wonders. With an endless number of beaches and resorts, and an authentic cuisine, it’s no wonder the Maldives is a go-to destination for couples and families.
Next time you visit the Maldives, consider adding these seven items to your travel checklist to make sure you have a fun, safe, and fashionable time while out and about.
All of the products on Travel Noire are hand-picked by our editorial team. Most of these products we use and love or come highly recommended by our community. If you grab anything we mention using our referral links we may earn a small commission at no cost to you.
1. Beach Sandals From New Balance
The New Balance 340 Sandals are great for walking along the beach in the Maldives with your family and friends. The moldable foot bed conforms to your foot to bring supreme comfort. The shoes are also very lightweight, making them perfect for tossing into a beach bag when on the go.
2. Sunscreen
The sun in the Maldives can hit hard, so it’s very important to protect your skin against harmful sun rays. The RESIST Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 by Paula’s Choice is a great addition to your skincare routine to make sure your skin doesn’t burn while on vacation. This product has an ultra sheen and mixes well with other products. It also provides maximum hydration with its blend of antioxidants and plant-derived ingredients.
3. Sunglasses
Everyone loves a good pair of shades and the Brigitte design from Lingo Eyewear is a great selection that will protect your eyes and add flair to any of your vacation outfits. An oversized, square-shaped frame, the Brigitte shades have a lightweight, metal frame that won’t break easily in your handbag or fall off your face while you’re moving around the Maldives.
4. Hand Sanitizer
Although travel to the Maldives has picked up more than ever, it is important to remember that everyone is still traveling during a pandemic. Make sure you keep your hand sanitizer handy at all times to cleanse your hands between visiting attractions, or just in case a sink isn’t near.
You can purchase small, travel-size hand sanitizers to keep in your handbag, and they even have some that connect to your keychain so you’ll never have to go anywhere without it.
5. Walking Shoes
The last thing you want is to be caught walking about touring the Maldives in uncomfortable shoes. You can prevent this by getting the Keen Footwear Women’s Explore Boot. This lightweight sneaker boot is designed for long wear and is comfortable enough to endure long walks and hikes. They also are waterproof to take on any type of terrain or weather.
6. Swimsuit
Fun in the sun and in the pool is a must on any Maldives getaway, and ASOS had the perfect black swimsuit that you need for all of your beach selfies. This swimsuit, made by Dorina, features padded cups to give you a great lift and adjustable straps for added comfort.
7. Sun Hat
You can never have too much protection from the sun, especially when you’re visiting Maldivian beaches. A large, floppy sun hat is a must when it comes to frolicking beaches or just walking around visiting attractions. It’ll guard you against the sun and is also a fun accessory for vacay photos and selfies.
