Here are 7 Great Black-Owned Bookstores To Check Out in NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE LIT. BAR Bookstore & Chill (@thelitbar)

The name alone intrigues, and that’s the point. This Bronx- based shop opened in April 2019 and is owned by Noëlle Santos, an African-American and Puerto Rican woman born and bred in The Boogie Down.

You can read and imbibe at The Lit Bar, which seeks to “encourage curious readers and welcomes literary and community gatherings, while the wine bar connects the great pastimes of social sipping and introverted reading.”

Santos was inspired to open her business after discovering a pain point in The Bronx. Prior to the shop’s founding, there were no independent bookstores catering to Black and brown communities.

Coincidence? Probably not. The urgency to make certain resources available in New York’s poorest borough isn’t as present as it should be.

In addition to selling books, The Lit Bar hosts book launches and social events.