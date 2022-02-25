Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of Dana Tentis.
7 Best Seafood Spots in New Orleans
Everyone knows New Orleans has some of the best food in the country. With Cajun and Creole flavors combining to make some of the most unforgettable dishes in American culture, checking out some of the city’s best restaurants is a must whenever you’re in The Big Easy.
You can’t mention New Orleans cuisine without talking about the city’s array of delicious seafood. Next time you visit NOLA, be sure to stop into these seven seafood spots to fulfill your inner foodie dreams. Whether you’re looking for charbroiled oysters or deep-fried Dungeness crab, these southern, seafood restaurants have a little bit of everything for everyone.
1. Dragos
Best known for their legendary charbroiled oysters, Dragos has multiple locations throughout Louisiana. Their oysters are unique because they are caught fresh by their own fishermen, refrigerated, and immediately transported to the restaurant. Dragos opens all their oysters by hand and tops them off with parmesan, romano cheese, and herbs before popping them in the oven and serving them to guests. The restaurant also has great lobster that they say is the best in the south.
2. New Orleans Food & Spirits
Established over 20 years ago in Harvey, LA, New Orleans Food & Spirits has expanded to include locations in Bucktown and Downtown Covington. Their diverse menu, affordable prices, and delicious food keep customers coming back for more. Food & Spirits is dedicated to only serving fresh seafood and their menu has a little bit of everything for everyone with a slew of fried and grilled seafood, burgers, oysters, pasta, and more.
3. Oceana Grill
Some of the best food you can find in the French Quarters, Oceana Grill is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to give you access to the finest Creole and Cajun cuisine. Their seafood omelet is to die for and they have a variety of food options that caters to the seafood lover’s heart. The restaurant is open until 1 AM and even has delivery options available if you’re not able to dine in. Their award-winning food, New Orleans-style hospitality, and chill ambiance make it a must-visit spot on any trip to NOLA.
4. Superior Seafood
With a menu inspired by their take on classic Louisiana cuisine, Superior Seafood in Uptown New Orleans offers a plethora of authentic dishes at an affordable price. A favorite for both locals and tourists, Superior Seafood sits in the heart of the city and gives a first-class view of the beauty of New Orleans. They also offer outdoor seating, a zine bar, and a full oyster bar for patrons to enjoy.
5. Fiery Crab
Since initially opening, Fiery Crab has expanded to more locations across Louisiana and South Carolina, spreading their signature, flavorful sauces to the masses. If you’re a lover of seafood boils, you definitely need to stop by one of their locations and dive into a piping hot, heat-proof bag full of seafood delicacies. Prepare for a messy and tasty experience when you check out Fiery Crab on your next visit to New Orleans.
6. Boiled Seafood House
If you’re looking for a true, southern, backyard seafood boil experience, make sure you check out the Boiled Seafood House. The restaurant has three locations and offers every seafood you can think of including crawfish, mussels, clams, and Dungeness crab. The best thing about Boiled Seafood House is its variety of sauces. Choose from Cajun, garlic butter, Caribbean, and house sauce to take your seafood boil experience to the next level.
7. Deanie’s Seafood
Voted “Best Seafood Restaurant” by the Time Picayune, Deanie’s Seafood is a local favorite for broiled, boiled and fried seafood. The restaurant has served the community for 50 years and has two locations, in Bucktown and the French Quarters. With a food and service rating of “very good to excellent”, Deanie’s is another must-visit spot on your stop through New Orleans.