7 Best Seafood Spots in New Orleans

Everyone knows New Orleans has some of the best food in the country. With Cajun and Creole flavors combining to make some of the most unforgettable dishes in American culture, checking out some of the city’s best restaurants is a must whenever you’re in The Big Easy.

You can’t mention New Orleans cuisine without talking about the city’s array of delicious seafood. Next time you visit NOLA, be sure to stop into these seven seafood spots to fulfill your inner foodie dreams. Whether you’re looking for charbroiled oysters or deep-fried Dungeness crab, these southern, seafood restaurants have a little bit of everything for everyone.