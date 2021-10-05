Black History Month: Here Are 5 Ways Black People Have Contributed To Britain

October marks Black History Month in the United Kingdom, and it’s a time when people across the country are celebrating Black history and culture throughout Britain and beyond.

The first BHM in the UK took place in 1987 and was created by Ghanaian-born Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, who served as a special projects officer at the Greater London Council, according to The Week U.K.

He told Black History Month magazine that “we settled on the propitious month of October because children were fresh after the long summer vacation, so they would be more engaged and share more camaraderie.”

But as the London Evening Standard points out, October has historically been a time “when African chiefs and leaders gather to settle their differences so Akyaaba chose this month to reconnect with African roots.”

When BHM first started in the U.K. there was a huge emphasis on Black history in America but that has changed over the years.

In fact, If it weren’t for the contributions made by Black people, Britain would not be what it is today.

Here are five ways Black people have contributed to Britain.