5 Things To Do On the African Island of Seychelles

Situated right off the eastern coast, is the African island of Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean.

The country has a history of colonialism, especially from the British and the French, but because of this, the islands are an interesting mix of cultures with three official languages: English, French, and Creole. One thing that is undeniable about The Republic of Seychelles: it inarguably has some of the best beaches in the world. This African island is where you will have an experience with diving and snorkeling like no other in all of its beauty.

Planning a visit? Here are top five things to do on the island.