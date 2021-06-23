5 Stunning Villas in The Algarve, Portugal

The Algarve is to Portugal what the Côte d’Azur is to France; a vibrant region consisting of Albufeira, Vilamoura, Lagos, and Praia da Rocha, as well as smaller, humble villages. The most exclusive areas are Quinta do Lago, Vale do Lobo, and the gateway city of Faro.

These are peppered with restaurants, shops, nightclubs, and diverse beaches, ranging from romantic coves to stretches of golden sand. The Algarve is popular in July and August, but May, June, and September may be ideal for some visitors, because not only are there fewer tourists, it isn’t quite so hot.

The only thing that could make your stay in The Algarve more special, is pairing it with a customized itinerary tailored by a local contact who knows the region intimately. Are you passionate about horseback riding and visiting stables? Do you love to play golf, which the region is known for? Would you like to have a wine tasting arranged in your villa, along with a fantastic seafood dinner crafted by your own chef, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients? Whether you’re royalty, a head of state, or just a regular person eager to get away after a catastrophic year, the sky is the limit.

If you want the local eating experience, check out one of the tascas (small bistros), where you’ll find patrons enjoying a late lunch or dinner. Meals are brought to the table in cataplanas– copper cooking pots that are designed to seal in flavor. If the casual vibe isn’t your style, there are several Michelin- starred restaurants within short driving distance, offering the very best in Portuguese cuisine. Your local contact can make restaurant recommendations if you need them, and offer valuable information to make your stay memorable.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but here are five beautiful villas in The Algarve for your next vacation.