5 Of The Best Resorts In The Maldives

Baros is a small, private island just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Whether you want to relax in a stylish villa, have fun with water sports, or unwind in the spa, this is the place to do it – and it’s all on a gorgeous private island with warm waters and white sands. With spacious rooms, high-end amenities, and plenty of activities on offer, you’re sure to have an unforgettable holiday!