5 Of The Best Resorts In The Maldives
If you’re about to cross Maldives off your bucket list and are searching for an amazing place for an unforgettable stay, here’s a little help to decide on accommodations on these enchanted islands in the Indian Ocean. Check out our list of five of the best resorts in the Maldives.
1. Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Finolhu is a luxurious barefoot chic resort set in the UNESCO world biosphere of Baa Atoll. It’s an island playground with pristine beauty perfectly complemented by ultra-luxurious modernity. You can spend a lot of time exploring the 1.8 km-long sandbank, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, if you fancy a more active break.
2. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah, a boutique hotel with an island resort feel, features an idyllic getaway with a wide range of amenities. Enjoy white sands, blue waters, dedicated butlers, fine dining, and luxurious villas over the water. The property is located 35 minutes by seaplane from the main Velana International Airport.
3. Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives offers an intimate honeymoon experience with 30 private villas, each with its own sandy patch of beach. The island is shaped like a circle, a rare occurrence in the Maldivian archipelago. This makes it easy for you to go exploring the island on foot.
4. Baros Maldives
Baros is a small, private island just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Whether you want to relax in a stylish villa, have fun with water sports, or unwind in the spa, this is the place to do it – and it’s all on a gorgeous private island with warm waters and white sands. With spacious rooms, high-end amenities, and plenty of activities on offer, you’re sure to have an unforgettable holiday!
5. Huvafen Fushi Maldives
Huvafen Fushi, a stunning private island resort in the Maldives, is a world away from the hustle and bustle of traditional resorts. The modern yet classic design is perfectly combined with elegant comfort and outstanding facilities in a natural setting.
