Here Are 5 Black-Owned Golf Clubs To Check Out In The US

Golf surged in popularity in 2020 by nearly every metric, as people sought out the socially distanced outdoor activity amid the pandemic, as CNBC reported. And among those numbers were Black golfers seeking out Black-owned golf clubs.

In fact, according to the National Golf Foundation, more than 24.8 million people played golf in the U.S. in 2020, up more than 2% year-over-year and the largest net increase in 17 years. The organization states that the sport also saw the largest percentage increase in beginner golfers and youth golfers since 1997, when Tiger Woods appeared to the world as a major champion at the Masters for the first time.

As activities have resumed, Black-owned golf clubs are thriving. NBA superstar Michael Jordan is among them. “I kind of got into golf mainly from a competitive standpoint. To me, it is the hardest game to play,” Jordan told Curry during their chat on the Golf Channel.

Travel Noire has rounded-up 5 Black-owned golf clubs for golf lovers to include on their bucket list: