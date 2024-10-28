As a local to D.C., you most likely have a list of places that you visit when you want to re-connect with your city. These restaurants and attractions may or may not be touristy based on your preference, but they bring you joy. Similarly, tourists desire to learn a city upon visiting it perhaps through the eyes of a local. There are the must-sees that D.C. is known for like the Lincoln Memorial and then the not-so-known food spots that taste like they deserve to be famous. If you’re looking for a blend of the known and the new, these are the five best things to do in D.C. for locals and tourists.

National Museum of African-American History (NMAAHC)

As the newest addition to the numerous museums that D.C. has to offer, the NMAAHC opened in 2016. It houses artifacts relevant to the extensive history and culture of African-American people in the United States. Anyone of any background would appreciate a visit to this museum that tells the story of how America came to be. Outside of that, the actual building is a stunning architectural masterpiece that’s perfect for selfies and photographed moments no matter the corner of the museum.

Eastern Market and Farmer’s Market

Since 1873, the Eastern Market has been a place where you could get fresh produce. It goes beyond buzzy new restaurants as a staple within the community where you can shop for almost any occasion. Everything from blueberry buckwheat pancakes at Market Lunch to Filipino cuisine staples at Pinoy Kitchens are available to visitors. It’s also a place where local artists set up shop on the weekends, adding another layer of local community flair to the food hub. In visiting the Eastern Market, you’ll get a load of D.C. while enjoying your meal, as the touring and people watching never stops.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

If not for the historical aspects, the sheer size of the King Memorial is incredible. The sculpture and the mountain are composed of 159 granite blocks that were transported to Master Lei’s studio in Changsha, China. There, he assembled and sculpted 80% of the artwork. Reported to be approximately 30 feet tall, it captures the grandeur of Dr. King’s impact on American and world history with regard to discrimination. A must-see for a moment of silence and/or celebration!

The Lincoln Memorial

Sitting at almost 20 feet tall, the Lincoln Memorial is composed of the Lincoln statue, columns and steps. A range of spaces near the structure, alongside the columns and steps, gives visitors several opportunity to create memories via photos. As a spot-on portrayal of Lincoln, this too is a must-see.

The Washington Monument

Also of historical significance is the Washington Monument. It’s become well-recognized for its chamber and the adjacent pool, a total of 57 steps. If you’re an outdoors lover, a history lover or both, then this is the perfect place for you. You’ll see other tours being conducted and locals making their stops. Seen in a few films, be sure to capture your own visiting moment by snapping a photo.

The National Mall

Upon visiting the Washington Monument, you’re also near a host of other monuments and landmarks that can be added to your list. The National Mall is the stretch of land on which both the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument sit. It’s enjoyed by locals and tourists for a host of different events ranging from impromptu softball tossing to run clubs. The proximity of this historical space to other monuments makes it an attractive destination as it’s also easily accessible.

End the Day at Obama-Frequented Ben’s Chili

This Washington landmark, in a red and yellow building, is well-known and easy to spot. Ben’s Chili offers chili dogs, which you can order with half-beef and half-pork. The closest of their locations to Washington Park is on the U Street Corridor. At night, this 60-plus-year-old spot becomes a late-night go-to for locals. It’s also a popular tourist destination known for the mural of former President Barack H. Obama on the side of the building.

We’re excited that you’ll be visiting D.C. and exploring what it has to offer. Which will you visit first? Share your favorite local hangouts too.