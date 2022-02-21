Play like you’re a kid again with these alcohol- free spring break guy’s trips. Remember playing so hard, and then it hits you; you were suddenly starving! Or, wanting to go, ‘one more time!’ before stopping whatever fun a** thing you were doing?

These are those kinds of guy’s trips. Except, you get to pick how long you play. You get to pick when you eat (or have them bring it beachside to enjoy between catching waves in Fiji).

This year’s spring break bro trips don’t have to revolve around alcohol. They can revolve around ice climbing, surfing, paintballing, scuba diving and even going on safari.

Things are a little different this year. More people are wanting to travel now more than ever. The timing of spring break allows people to book two vacations instead of just one. So, be sure to plan ahead in 2022. Last minute deals may be hard to find as spring break approaches.

It won’t be hard to convince your best buds to come along on these exciting vacations. Learn more about yourself while helping protect the earth. Pick up a new skill with your friends cheering you on. These 5 alcohol free spring break guy’s trips will be ones you will always remember.