How To Spend 48 Hours In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

It is so easy to spend 48 hours in Puerto Vallarta; a beautiful city on Mexico’s west coast that has a different vibe from both Cancun and Mexico City— if you’e looking for a laid back vacation.

If you’re looking for a beautiful city to lay low and chill, then this is the perfect destination for you.

From the stunning beaches, museums, food tours, and spas, Puerto Vallarta is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle and relax for a change.

Here’s the ultimate itinerary to spend 48-hours in Puerto Vallarta that will allow you to make the most of every minute.

Travelers Note: Rainy season is between July and October so be mindful as it randomly rains and thunderstorms throughout the day. If you hate the humidity, avoid the rainy season.