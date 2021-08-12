Photo Credit: Marek Bubenik
How To Spend 48 Hours In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
It is so easy to spend 48 hours in Puerto Vallarta; a beautiful city on Mexico’s west coast that has a different vibe from both Cancun and Mexico City— if you’e looking for a laid back vacation.
If you’re looking for a beautiful city to lay low and chill, then this is the perfect destination for you.
From the stunning beaches, museums, food tours, and spas, Puerto Vallarta is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle and relax for a change.
Here’s the ultimate itinerary to spend 48-hours in Puerto Vallarta that will allow you to make the most of every minute.
Travelers Note: Rainy season is between July and October so be mindful as it randomly rains and thunderstorms throughout the day. If you hate the humidity, avoid the rainy season.
1. Day 1: Morning
Spend The Morning At The Beach
Puerto Vallarta boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, and they get packed quickly. You don’t want to leave without appreciating such beauty, so cross it off your to-do list early.
Start your day catching the sunrise before the crowds arrive. You will also love how it’s the perfect time to grab those pictures for your memories and Instagram.
Book A Food Tour
If you have a short amount of time in Puerto Vallarta, then you’re going to have to get creative to explore the local cuisine beyond tacos and tequila – which are also great!
The best thing to do is to book the Bikes and Bites tour with Vallarta Food Tours because you’re maximizing both your time and experiences.
The guided more than 3-hour tour features eight food tasting locations that highlight the best food in the region, including dishes inspired by Aztec, Mayan, Toltec, Spanish, and French Cuisine.
We also love how you can eat a little more as you’re burning calories on the bike all while sightseeing.
2. Afternoon
Spend Some Time At The Spa
After all the hard work you put into the bike tour, it’s a great time to relax again by spending time at the spa.
The Ohtli Spa at Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa is where you want to go.
The spa features spacious relaxation rooms, hot and cold plunge pools, a hot tub, a steam room, a sauna, and so much more.
What’s also great is the spa separates men’s and women’s spaces. You don’t need a reservation with the resort to book the spa services. Just make sure you make an appointment in advance and arrive early.
3. Evening
Discover The Marina
The marina in Puerto Vallarta is located on the northern end near the airport. Surrounded by sailboats, yachts, the iconic El Faro lighthouse, and more, it’s a great place to eat dinner.
La Cevichería and Mariscos 8 Tostadas are great places for dinner that are recommended by tourists and locals alike.
4. Day 2: Morning
Day Trip To Sayulita
Sayulita is a laid back beach town that’s an hour away from Puerto Vallarta. You can get there by bus or book a private tour. It’s a beautiful village full of stunning beaches and markets that are worth the visit.
Plan to make this a four-to-five-hour experience, which includes travel time.
5. Afternoon
Chocolate Making Class and Museum
The Choco Museum is a free excursion and a great way to learn the history behind cocoa in the city, all while witnessing how chocolate is made from harvest to production.
6. Evening
Tequila Tour
Jalisco is one of the states in Mexico where true tequila is produced, so it would only make sense to join a tequila tour. Drink and eat your way through downtown on an amazing taco and tequila tour with a tequila expert.