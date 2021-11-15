Here's How You Can Spend 48 Hours Supporting Black-Owned Dallas
Here's How You Can Spend 48 Hours Supporting Black-Owned Dallas

Parker Diakite
Parker Diakite Nov 15, 2021

Black-owned Dallas is an experience in itself. While the city is often associated with its football team, the Dallas Cowboys, there is plenty of culture in the Southern city, too.

Sometimes it can be overshadowed by buzzing Houston, but if you are traveling to Dallas, we assure you, you’ll still have an amazing time. With the continued push to support Black business owners around the world, we wanted to curate this sample itinerary for those of you who are currently in the city, or those who have plans to visit soon.

From good food, bookstores, and more, here’s how to make the most of your two days while supporting Black-owned Dallas.

1. Day1: Where To Stay

 

Unsplash | Leighann-Blackwood

Let’s start with where to stay.  According to the Stay Black Experience – a resource for Black-owned accommodations, there are a few options in the Dallas area, including Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas Arlington and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fort Worth Downtown.

2. Getting Around

Photo Credit: KOLOstock

When it comes to getting around, download the app eCarra as it just so happens to be a Black-owned rideshare service in Dallas.

3. Breakfast At Black Coffee in Fort Worth

Mia Moss launched Black Coffee FW after realizing a coffee shop was needed on Fort Worth’s east side.

Located near Texas Wesleyan University, starting your day with Black Coffee is starting on the day on the right note.

While you’ll find all the coffee and tea classics on the menu, you don’t want to miss the specialty drinks such as the caramel apple latte or the honey lavender latte.

4. Jam Box Fitness Lounge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jam Box LIVE! (@jamboxnation)

Working out on vacation doesn’t have to feel like a chore, which is why we recognize spending some time at Jam Box Fitness Lounge.

It’s a unique boutique group fitness center offering something for everyone.

Want to dance to Afro Beats for a workout? They have you covered. A trap step class, anyone?  The team offers that as well at one of its three locations.

And ladies, if you want a workout in heels, then you can do that, too.

5. Shop At The Largest African-American Owned Bookstore in Texas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Dock (@the_dock_bookshop)

Dock Bookshop opened in 2008 and is the largest African American-owned full-service bookstore in Texas and the Southwest.

In addition to non-fiction and fiction genres such as romance, mysteries, thriller, fantasy, sci-fi, the Dock also sells audiobooks, eBooks, greeting cards, candles, and more.

6. Dinner With Crazy Brothers Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crazy Brothers (@crazybrotherz)

Tyrus, DeMarcus, and Chase are the owners of Crazy Brothers Cuisine in Dallas, described as one of the best places for dinner.

Be sure you come with an appetite as the brothers’ mission is “always to make you feel welcome and go away feeling fat full!”

7. Day 2: Brunch and Coffee At Soirée Coffee Bar

You’ll love the twist on breakfast classics that Soirée Coffee Bar offers on its Brunch menu.

There’s lemon blues berry French toast, Nutbush city limits French toast made with bananas, pecan sauce, whipped banana cream, and bacon crumbles, as well as short ribs.

8. Shop For Candles At Gratus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gratus Candles (@gratuscandles)

Gratus Candles is family-owned and operated in McKinney, Texas.

Its soy candles burn cleaner than paraffin wax candles and burn up to 30-to-50% longer.

9. Lunch At Café 214

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAFE 214 (@cafe214dallas)

Café 214 says it’s the first upscale African Caribbean restaurant & bar in the Dallas/Fort Worth community.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, the restaurant offers parties, hookah, and of course food.

10. Relax At Koffee Day Spa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Koffee Day Spa Dallas (@koffeedayspa)

You’re on vacation, right? Why not look like it and feel good with a relaxing spa treatment?

Koffee Day Spa is a boutique spa located downtown that specializes in massage, facials, skincare, and body treatments for all skin types.

 

11. Dinner At Invasion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Invasion (@eatinvasion)

Invasion was created by Chef Airric Heidelberg who designed a new fast, gourmet restaurant in Dallas that’s healthy, fresh, delicious food for a lesser price and a quicker delivery time.

There’s a unique menu full of flavor for you to enjoy every bite.

