Here's How You Can Spend 48 Hours Supporting Black-Owned Dallas

Black-owned Dallas is an experience in itself. While the city is often associated with its football team, the Dallas Cowboys, there is plenty of culture in the Southern city, too.

Sometimes it can be overshadowed by buzzing Houston, but if you are traveling to Dallas, we assure you, you’ll still have an amazing time. With the continued push to support Black business owners around the world, we wanted to curate this sample itinerary for those of you who are currently in the city, or those who have plans to visit soon.

From good food, bookstores, and more, here’s how to make the most of your two days while supporting Black-owned Dallas.