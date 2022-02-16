Photo Credit: Young woman at the airport checking for the flight
3 Best Travel Shoes From Black Owned Shoe Brands
The best travel shoes from Black owned shoe brands need to be comfortable, easy to wear pieces.
I can spend quality time carefully crafting my travel outfit for my first day of vacation. I crave comfy, casual, understated elegance. Loafers, flat slouch boots, even pristine sneakers have made their appearance on travel day.
Occasionally, I’ll wear heels on travel day. Even then, I usually have a back up pair of slip-ons in case my short trip ends up taking longer than planned.
Related: 10 Global Black-Owned Sneaker Brands To Support
There are tons of options for comfortable, casual footwear. The list is shortened when you want great travel shoes from Black owned shoe brands. I’ve found 3 that provide more than just comfy shoes for men and women. Yvonne Koné, Sole Rebel and Loci Wear are all Black footwear designers who deserve a closer look.
1. Yvonne Koné
View this post on Instagram
Designer Yvonne Koné‘s luxury shoe and hand bag game is strong. Understated elegance at it’s finest. Her Copenhagen store is perfectly laid out to showcase her designs. Koné’s online store is easy on the eyes too. Plus, Koné ships to the U.S.
“Creating beautiful, long-lasting items makes me a happier person,” Koné told Vogue in a 2017 interview. Her designs definitely show it!
Designed in Denmark and made in Italy, her shoes shout comfort, style and luxury, as well as sustainability. Koné’s designs are not only timeless, but her footwear will last for decades. Her slip-ons are the focus today, however her boot line is super cute and comfy too!
2. LØCI Wear
View this post on InstagramLoci Wear is
This isn’t owner Philippe Homsy’s first rodeo. He has been in the shoe game for a while. He first started with Butterfly Twists, a footwear company that focused on comfortable women’s shoes. He has delved even deeper into comfort with LØCI.
LØCI is a vegan, sustainable company with a promising future. As well as a promise to the future. Their promise: “Every pair of LØCI’s are made from premium repurposed ocean and land plastic. We don’t look to imitate leather, we use innovative materials that are creating a cleaner tomorrow and not leaving a problem for future generations to deal with.”
3. Sole Rebel
View this post on Instagram
Sole Rebel is a unique Black owned shoe brand, based in Ethiopia. It’s founder, Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu’s mission was to take the talent of her community and combine it to make the, ‘barabaso’ or, ‘recycled tire shoe.’
Although the brand has now created much more than the ‘barabaso’ it still is very traditional in its nature.
Alemu has a great way of keeping the brand traditional. “Every pair of footwear we produce is hand-crafted in our workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and we ship to every country in the world.”