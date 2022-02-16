3 Best Travel Shoes From Black Owned Shoe Brands

The best travel shoes from Black owned shoe brands need to be comfortable, easy to wear pieces.

I can spend quality time carefully crafting my travel outfit for my first day of vacation. I crave comfy, casual, understated elegance. Loafers, flat slouch boots, even pristine sneakers have made their appearance on travel day.

Occasionally, I’ll wear heels on travel day. Even then, I usually have a back up pair of slip-ons in case my short trip ends up taking longer than planned.

There are tons of options for comfortable, casual footwear. The list is shortened when you want great travel shoes from Black owned shoe brands. I’ve found 3 that provide more than just comfy shoes for men and women. Yvonne Koné, Sole Rebel and Loci Wear are all Black footwear designers who deserve a closer look.