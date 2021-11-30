25 Black Travelers Who Understood The Assignment In 2021
Photo Credit: Karan Singh

Photo Credit: Karan Singh

25 Black Travelers Who Understood The Assignment In 2021

El Salvador , Paris , France , Mexico , Lagos , Nigeria , Senegal , Zanzibar , Tanzania , traveler story
Ayah A.
Ayah A. Nov 30, 2021

This year remained a tricky one for travel, with so many re-openings, closings, restrictions, and constant changes to keep up with. But the die-hard travelers of the Black community were able to pivot, adapt, and go with the flow. It goes without saying that, as usual, we managed to do so with the utmost in fashion and style, but here at Travel Noire, we believe in giving credit where it’s due. So, without further ado, here are 25 of the many Black travelers who understood the assignment in 2021!

1. @ericachristinetravels

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Beauty and the beach! @ericachristinetravels was stunning on the beach in El Salvador wearing a gold sequin evening gown while posing with a beautiful stallion.

2. @philistine_wembo

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Major boss vibes from @philistine_wembo in Accra rocking that all white with an oversized hat from her own line, Tropical Being.

3. @parischiccode

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Dressing to impress is what @parischiccode is all about. We love this Hermès dress she wore to lunch at Saint-Tropez’s Dior Des Lices.

4. @distinctiontravels

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

We don’t know who designed this blazer, but @distinctiontravels was one dapper don wearing it amidst a pack of lions in Senegal.

5. @dyanabratz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Bratz, MPA 💋 (@dyanabratz)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Killing it modestly! Check out this queen @dyanabratz on South Beach in a sky blue and white mosaic kimono pant set.

6. @trimblefamilybucketlists

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Okay @trimblefamilybucketlists, we’re obsessed! This photo screams ‘royalty,’ showcasing Black family travel in all its magnificence in Cappadocia, Turkey.

7. @calculatedopulence

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

The ruffles, the cut-out shoulders, the hue. @calculatedopulence‘s gown was perfect for her photos with the flamingos of Aruba’s Renaissance Island. Her chandelier earrings were the perfect glamorous accessories.

8. @tintinashe

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@tintinashe was a vision of beauty in Kenya, with all the right accessories to bring this look to life.

9. @mrsilkroad

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Black, gold, and melanin is always a winning combination! @mrsilkroad‘s fit matched the décor just right at Istanbul’s lavish Sura Hotel.

10. @shaunii.p

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaunice (@shaunii.p)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Black love for the win! @shaunii.p and her husband absolutely killed their coordinated bronze look in the desert of Dubai.

11. @malaikalue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JETSET BABE (@malaikalue)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

A metallic pink monokini may not be exactly what you’d expect to see your average traveler wearing in the Canadian snow, but hot girl @malaikalue crushed this look by pairing it with a matching holographic snowsuit and snow boots.

12. @mariipvzz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marii Pazz🇳🇬 (@mariipvzz)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@mariipvzz brought her own original fall flavor to Paris with this chic, white denim set and orange accessories.

13. @missyounginternational

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@missyounginternational came to Bolivia embodying pure Black girl magic, gracing the pristine salt flats in a red corset dress.

14. @darkbeautyl

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

We’re in love with @darkbeautyl‘s cream crocheted skirt set. It was the perfect boho-chic look for the beaches of Cancun.

15. @caro_wanderlust_

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@caro_wanderlust_ understands that you can never go wrong with blue and white on a Greek island.

16. @_ashnicb

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

How glamorous and enchanting is @_ashnicb basking in the setting sun in the UAE?

17. @cedtripping

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cedric Wood (@cedtripping)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@cedtripping could blend right in with the locals in Zanzibar in his Swahili wear…and we love it.

18. @lifeofsash_

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

How dope is this shot of @lifeofsash_ matching the giraffes at Kenya’s Giraffe Manor?

19. @deyshaaa & Friends

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dey’sha Ariel (@deyshaaa)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Squad goals! In case you needed a reminder how amazing neon colors look on melanated skin, here’s @deyshaaa and crew in Cabo San Lucas glowing in electric orange.

20. @chubby_oddly

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@chubby_oddly is stunning in earth tones, African print, and a truly unique cowrie shell statement necklace at Lekki Arts & Crafts Market in Lagos.

21. @ajokd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajok Deng (@ajokd)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

This yellow is the perfect compliment color for the many blue hues of Chefchaouen and, of course, for @ajokd‘s flawless skin.

22. @lifeonabanjo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laolu Onabanjo (@lifeonabanjo)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Splendid simplicity! @lifeonabanjo‘s mood is definitely giving ‘best life’ vibes in Milan.

23. @jrizzy

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

It’s @jrizzy wearing a kente print blazer at Jordan’s Petra for us.

24. @flywithqueenie

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

We think this shot of @flywithqueenie with the Maasai tribesmen in Zanzibar is absolutely epic.

25. @kturakay

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

@kturakay‘s unique, grape-inspired bikini and cover-up is the cutest.

Related: The Best Destinations For Single Black Travelers In 2021

Las Morenas | A Day in the Life: Social Life

Travel Noire,Travel,Las Morenas,Wellness,Lifestyle