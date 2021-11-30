25 Black Travelers Who Understood The Assignment In 2021

This year remained a tricky one for travel, with so many re-openings, closings, restrictions, and constant changes to keep up with. But the die-hard travelers of the Black community were able to pivot, adapt, and go with the flow. It goes without saying that, as usual, we managed to do so with the utmost in fashion and style, but here at Travel Noire, we believe in giving credit where it’s due. So, without further ado, here are 25 of the many Black travelers who understood the assignment in 2021!