20+ Black Travel Organizations And Content Creators Awarded $70,000 In Grants

MMGY Global has awarded $70,000 in grants to Black travel organizations and content creators, according to Travel Pulse. The company, which partnered with the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) has announced the 30 grant winners.

To fund the grants, MMGY Global used proceeds from the sale of The Black Traveler: Insights, Opportunities & Priorities, a research report produced by MMGY Travel Intelligence. Report proceeds in the amount of $30,000 had already been given in support of the BTA, the NCBMP, and the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD).

“We believe that travel and tourism empowers communities. When we first started this journey, we wanted to do three things–the first being to heighten awareness for the $129 billion impact of Black travelers,” said Jason Dunn, former chair of the NCBMP.

“The second,” added Dunn, “was to embolden Black travel organizations globally to walk in their power and remove the false narrative that their business has no value. Third, we wanted to inspire the next generation of Black travelers to explore the world. It’s refreshing to know that the ten organizations selected reflect what we set out to do. Mission accomplished.”

Grant entries were reviewed by Dunn along with Ursula Petula Barzey, research committee chair with the Black Travel Alliance, with the support of MMGY Global. Applicants from the United States, Canada, France, Germany and U.K./Ireland, where MMGY conducted its study, were welcome to apply for the grant.

“Reviewing the applications for the content creator grant was inspiring for the team as there was a diverse mix of storytellers,” said Barzey. “The 20 selected are a snapshot into the amazing but often overlooked talent pool of Black travel content creators who are influential in advancing the Black travel movement. Thus, it is gratifying to know that a year of hard work on The Black Traveler study has generated funds to help amplify some of these lesser-known but important voices.”

“This entire experience–from concepting the study with our partners and analyzing the data to now awarding these grants–has been both eye-opening and extremely rewarding,” said MMGY Global CEO, Clayton Reid. “The research revealed many issues that need to be addressed in our industry, so I’m proud that these grants will be helping to amplify Black voices and support Black travel organizations.”

The following are the ten recipients of the Black Travel Organization Grant:

Black Kids Adventures, Inc

Black Kids Do Travel

Fight Through Flights, Incorporated

iFLY Youth

Little Africa Paris

Maison Carib

Niagara Bound Tours

Teens of Color Abroad, Inc.

The Vonne Group

The Wind Collective

The following are the 20 recipients of the Black Travel Content Creator Grant:

Aisha Springer, Blogger, Urban Escapist

Brian Oliver, Social Media Influencer, Beyond Bmore

Calvin Hearns, Photographer, The Calvin Chronicles

Caroline Sande, Vlogger, TravelEatSlay

Danielle Desir, Podcaster, The Thought Card

Frederick Murphy, Social Media Influencer, History Before Us

Ime Umoh, Vlogger, Push the Button

Jessica Ufuoma, Blogger, The Ufuoma

Joyce Oladeinde, Blogger, Diy With Joy

Jupiter Kayonga, Photographer, Jupiter Konnections

Kareemah Ashiru, Blogger, Hijabiglobetrotter

Kesi Irvin, Blogger, Kesi To and Fro

Montoya Hudson, Blogger, The Spring Break Family

Roobens Fils, Blogger, Been Around The Globe

Sandy Salyeres, Travel Author, Abenafrica

Sierra Redmond, Journalist, The Daily Impressions

Simone Mills, Blogger, EverytingSimSimma

Sojourner White, Social Media Influencer, Sojournies

Tameika Gentles, Social Media Influencer, Tameika

Tia Mills, Social Media Influencer, Tia Takes The World

