17 Black Instagram Travel Photographers Offering Framed Prints
Photo Credit: TN

Photo Credit: TN

17 Black Instagram Travel Photographers Offering Framed Prints

black owned business , Los Angeles , United States
Maggie J.
Maggie J. Feb 16, 2022

Instagram’s collage offers visual art that can keep us staring at the screen for hours on end. The grid of photos speaks to our eyes, making us pause in admiration before swiping to see the next beautiful piece of art. So, what better way to find some of today’s most talented, Black photographers?

Rich colors and black and white. Cityscapes and nature images. Indonesia, Nigeria, the U.S., Trinidad and Tobago. The artists’ works come from all over the world, spilling onto your screen every day. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to decorate your walls with the work of the artists who inspire you to travel?

Find the travel inspiration you are looking for in 2022. Then support these Black artists by purchasing prints for your wall. Imagine passing by work from your favorite artists daily as you walk through your house.

These Black Instagram travel photographers all speak volumes through their photography. Plus, their prints are available for purchase. Decorate your walls with photographs from these top 17 Black Instagram travel photographers who offer framed prints.

1. Anthony Peterson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Not A Public Figure (@aptheangel)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Anthony Peterson’s mix of realistic and imaginary collide to create images that make you do a double take, and then, a triple take.

IG: @aptheangel

2. Tawny Chatmon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tawny Chatmon (@tawnychatmon)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Tawny Chatmon creates masterpieces with gold and jewel embellished photography. Call for commissions.

IG: @tawnychatmon

3. Sam Muchai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Muchai (@muchaii)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Sam Muchai creates works from his stunning aerial photography. Take his imagery straight from Instagram and put it on your walls to wow you as you make breakfast or inspire you as you work from home.

IG: @muchaii

4. Mutua Matheka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mutua Matheka (@truthslinger)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Mutua Matheka shoots and sells both travel photography as well as some trippy, portrait edits. I’d hang at least one of each style in my home this 2022.

IG: @truthslinger

5. Lọlá Ákínmádé Åkerström

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Lọlá Ákínmádé Åkerström is more than just a Black travel photographer. She is a speaker, author, teacher and all around bad a**.

IG: @lolaakinmade

6. Brandon Joseph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandon Joseph (@gr8mnd)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Brandon Joseph describes himself as, “Motivated by a love for cultural diversity, unity, and global citizenship” and says he has been traveling the world “to discover all there is to life and more.”

IG: @gr8mnd

7. Christina Nwabugo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRISTINA NWABUGO (@bynwabugo)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

This Black female, travel photographer’s images give off a warm, yet dark vintage vibe. Christina Nwabugo is also a director and designer, which shows in her elaborate and detailed images.

IG: @bynwabugo

8. Edward Barnieh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by edwardkb (@edwardkb)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Edward Barnieh travels Asia capturing all angles of Asian travel. His bright colors tuned into his night imagery may give you the chills. Add an image from his latest collection, The Streets Won’t Forget to your walls this year.

IG: @edwardkb

9. Taylor Grayson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Grayson (@nottaylorgrayson)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Taylor Grayson’s photography exudes a fresh, vibrant feel. His prints are available on his page and are broken down by state/region.

IG: @nottaylorgrayson

10. Tristan Onfroy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tristan Onfroy (@tristan.vision)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Tristan Onfroy has an eye for travel photography. His images come from Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Onfroy started as an amateur skateboard photographer and moved onto music, before heading to LA to pursue his photography career professionally.

IG: @tristanvision

11. Ashley Johnson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anj (@hiaj)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Ashley Johnson is a traveler, photographer and storyteller. She combines these strengths on Instagram and tells wonderful short stories through her posts. Her art is already popular in many homes across the country and even in the Netherlands.

IG: @hiaj

12. Erica Génécé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Génécé (@ericagenece)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Erica Génécé is a first generation born American “inspired by travel, cultural traditions, and new experiences.” Haitian portraits and travel images are her top sellers.

IG: @ericagenece

13. Kwaku Alston

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kwaku alston 📷 (@kwakualston)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Kwaku Alston is a well-known LA photographer who has shot for Essence magazine and even had the opportunity to take portraits of Barack Obama. His available prints are from all over the world.

IG: @kwakualston

14. Gregory Prescott

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gregory Prescott (@gregoryprescott)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Gregory Prescott’s work is a tribute to diverse human bodies from around the world. His black and white photography gives a rich and textured perspective of the world around him.

IG: @gregoryprescott

15. Aaron Ricketts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Ricketts (@aaronricketts_)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Society 6 says Aaron Ricketts’ work, “resides at the intersection of art and entertainment.” His abstract edits make his photography fun to decorate with and easy to look at for hours on end.

IG: @aaronricketts_

16. AJ Sylvester

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ 🇹🇹 (@nu_jeru)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

AJ Sylvester was born in Trinidad and Tobago, and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His shots are soft, colorful, and inspiring. His city and landscape photography are perfect for framing and hanging on your walls.

IG: @nu_jeru

17. Owens Daniels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Owens O Daniels (@odpartdesign)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

This East Coast traveling photographer owns it with his exhibition, More Than A Picture. These detailed, mixed media shots may give you the chills.

IG: @ownensdaniels

Related: 10 Black Travelers Who Are Killing It On Instagram

Extended Layover Led To Starting A Successful Business

Travel Noire,World Hue,Sheree Mitchell