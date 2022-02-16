Photo Credit: TN
17 Black Instagram Travel Photographers Offering Framed Prints
Instagram’s collage offers visual art that can keep us staring at the screen for hours on end. The grid of photos speaks to our eyes, making us pause in admiration before swiping to see the next beautiful piece of art. So, what better way to find some of today’s most talented, Black photographers?
Rich colors and black and white. Cityscapes and nature images. Indonesia, Nigeria, the U.S., Trinidad and Tobago. The artists’ works come from all over the world, spilling onto your screen every day. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to decorate your walls with the work of the artists who inspire you to travel?
Find the travel inspiration you are looking for in 2022. Then support these Black artists by purchasing prints for your wall. Imagine passing by work from your favorite artists daily as you walk through your house.
These Black Instagram travel photographers all speak volumes through their photography. Plus, their prints are available for purchase. Decorate your walls with photographs from these top 17 Black Instagram travel photographers who offer framed prints.
1. Anthony Peterson
Anthony Peterson’s mix of realistic and imaginary collide to create images that make you do a double take, and then, a triple take.
IG: @aptheangel
2. Tawny Chatmon
Tawny Chatmon creates masterpieces with gold and jewel embellished photography. Call for commissions.
IG: @tawnychatmon
3. Sam Muchai
Sam Muchai creates works from his stunning aerial photography. Take his imagery straight from Instagram and put it on your walls to wow you as you make breakfast or inspire you as you work from home.
IG: @muchaii
4. Mutua Matheka
Mutua Matheka shoots and sells both travel photography as well as some trippy, portrait edits. I’d hang at least one of each style in my home this 2022.
IG: @truthslinger
5. Lọlá Ákínmádé Åkerström
Lọlá Ákínmádé Åkerström is more than just a Black travel photographer. She is a speaker, author, teacher and all around bad a**.
IG: @lolaakinmade
6. Brandon Joseph
Brandon Joseph describes himself as, “Motivated by a love for cultural diversity, unity, and global citizenship” and says he has been traveling the world “to discover all there is to life and more.”
IG: @gr8mnd
7. Christina Nwabugo
This Black female, travel photographer’s images give off a warm, yet dark vintage vibe. Christina Nwabugo is also a director and designer, which shows in her elaborate and detailed images.
IG: @bynwabugo
8. Edward Barnieh
Edward Barnieh travels Asia capturing all angles of Asian travel. His bright colors tuned into his night imagery may give you the chills. Add an image from his latest collection, The Streets Won’t Forget to your walls this year.
IG: @edwardkb
9. Taylor Grayson
Taylor Grayson’s photography exudes a fresh, vibrant feel. His prints are available on his page and are broken down by state/region.
10. Tristan Onfroy
Tristan Onfroy has an eye for travel photography. His images come from Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Onfroy started as an amateur skateboard photographer and moved onto music, before heading to LA to pursue his photography career professionally.
IG: @tristanvision
11. Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson is a traveler, photographer and storyteller. She combines these strengths on Instagram and tells wonderful short stories through her posts. Her art is already popular in many homes across the country and even in the Netherlands.
IG: @hiaj
12. Erica Génécé
Erica Génécé is a first generation born American “inspired by travel, cultural traditions, and new experiences.” Haitian portraits and travel images are her top sellers.
IG: @ericagenece
13. Kwaku Alston
Kwaku Alston is a well-known LA photographer who has shot for Essence magazine and even had the opportunity to take portraits of Barack Obama. His available prints are from all over the world.
IG: @kwakualston
14. Gregory Prescott
Gregory Prescott’s work is a tribute to diverse human bodies from around the world. His black and white photography gives a rich and textured perspective of the world around him.
IG: @gregoryprescott
15. Aaron Ricketts
Society 6 says Aaron Ricketts’ work, “resides at the intersection of art and entertainment.” His abstract edits make his photography fun to decorate with and easy to look at for hours on end.
IG: @aaronricketts_
16. AJ Sylvester
AJ Sylvester was born in Trinidad and Tobago, and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His shots are soft, colorful, and inspiring. His city and landscape photography are perfect for framing and hanging on your walls.
IG: @nu_jeru
17. Owens Daniels
This East Coast traveling photographer owns it with his exhibition, More Than A Picture. These detailed, mixed media shots may give you the chills.
IG: @ownensdaniels