15 Times We Understood The Assignment At LA's Vueve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Vueve Clicquot polo classic is an annual event that brings out the best of the best in fashion. Typically held in both New Jersey at Liberty State Park and Los Angeles, this event will definitely bring FOMO if you aren’t in attendance.

This past Saturday, ‘we’ showed up and showed out while surely understanding the assignment.

The 2020 events were postponed due to the global pandemic, but that gave travelers and fashion connoisseurs plenty of time to get their looks together for the 2021 Vueve Clicquot classic at LA’s Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The day featured an exciting polo match, luxury picnicking, and plenty of champagne sipping. Did we mention the fashion?

Our news feeds were painted orange and yellow— the brand’s signature colors— as attendees dawned their best brightly colored looks to match during the sold-out event.

We wanted to show love to a few of our favorite looks. Here are 15, but trust us, there are plenty more out there.