Photo Credit: @scrubsandstilettos| IG
15 Times We Understood The Assignment At LA's Vueve Clicquot Polo Classic
The Vueve Clicquot polo classic is an annual event that brings out the best of the best in fashion. Typically held in both New Jersey at Liberty State Park and Los Angeles, this event will definitely bring FOMO if you aren’t in attendance.
This past Saturday, ‘we’ showed up and showed out while surely understanding the assignment.
The 2020 events were postponed due to the global pandemic, but that gave travelers and fashion connoisseurs plenty of time to get their looks together for the 2021 Vueve Clicquot classic at LA’s Will Rogers State Historic Park.
The day featured an exciting polo match, luxury picnicking, and plenty of champagne sipping. Did we mention the fashion?
Our news feeds were painted orange and yellow— the brand’s signature colors— as attendees dawned their best brightly colored looks to match during the sold-out event.
We wanted to show love to a few of our favorite looks. Here are 15, but trust us, there are plenty more out there.
1. Black boy joy on 1000!
View this post on Instagram
It’s nothing like seeing travelers find joy. @thejonrobert shows his Black boy joy in an eye-catching blue suit.
2. The caption says it all...
View this post on Instagram
@desiree_talley put it simply…FLOURISH…and flourish she did in this white 2-piece look.
3. You gotta accessorize
View this post on Instagram
Props and accessories always pull the look together, as shown by @markanthony_2.
4. "brought the polo, but I made it CLASSIC"
View this post on Instagram
Yes, you certainly did! Go off @curatedbyariel.
5. Black women deserve luxury
View this post on Instagram
@_prissuss understood the luxe assignment. Her picnic set-up coupled with this cute green set— we stan!
6. It's better with your crew
View this post on Instagram
The Vueve Clicquot classic is also a time for friends to come together and slay together. @leopardkayla and friends did just that.
7. This hat...we need one now
View this post on Instagram
@cbshine poses at one of the entrances in a yellow fit. But the hat brought it all together.
8. Girls day out...
View this post on Instagram
This group of friends looks absolutely gorgeous. Kudos ladies.
9. Find a backdrop and do your thing!
View this post on Instagram
Come through @theboujeeauntie. You found the perfect backdrop for a fly IG photo. We’re taking notes.
10. Real men wear pink...or whatever Kanye said
View this post on Instagram
@chaunlegend came through with the pink ombre suit. We love it!
11. And the winner is...
View this post on Instagram
@kamikazekitten’s caption said it, we’re just agreeing. Sidenote: where can we get that dress, sis?
12. Black people wearing yellow is always a vibe
View this post on Instagram
This tailored yellow suit looks amazing on @aristocratic_lane. We applaud you sir.
13. Black men fellowshipping...it warms our heart
View this post on Instagram
It’s nothing like seeing Black men experience unapologetic happiness, especially with those closest to them.
14. This suit is everything!
View this post on Instagram
This suit that @nolionsden is rocking… is in a class of its own.
15. It's the glow for us!
View this post on Instagram
Honestly @rn_before_mrs we don’t need to say much more! Simply stunning.