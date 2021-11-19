Are you thinking about visiting Barbados soon? You should know it made history by ushering in a new, post-colonial era. At the helm isn’t Queen Elizabeth, but Sandra Mason, Barbados’ first president. There is plenty to love about this beautiful island, its warmth and its people. Words can’t do it justice; it needs to be experienced in person.

It is playfully referred to as The Land of The Flying Fish, because of the many little fish that “fly” through the sea. Small wonder that the national dish is flying fish and cou-cou, traditionally served on Friday and Saturday, though you can get it anytime. It’s loaded with flavor thanks to the savory Creole sauce, accompanied by a base of cornmeal and okra.

If you like rum, you’ll be interested to know that Barbados basically invented it, and has the oldest rum distillery in the world. Moreover, it’s a paradise for golfers, and along the west coast is where you’ll find the best beaches and high-end resort communities.

The motto of Barbados, visible on its coat of arms, reads, Pride and Industry. This describes the people well- proud and industrious. Ready to hop on a plane to paradise? Here are 13 things to remember when visiting Barbados.