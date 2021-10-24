13 Things To Remember When Visiting Paris For The First Time

Paris, also called The City of Light, continues to be one of Europe’s most popular destinations for getaways of all kinds, attracting some 30 million tourists during a normal year. If you have plans to go, familiarize yourself with the cultural norms so that you don’t come off like an obnoxious foreigner. You can be true to yourself, but still be aware that what’s normal for you at home might not fly in Paris.

The cultural practices and taboos listed here are generally applicable across France, but of course, our focus is the capital. An important disclaimer: Parisians are as varied as the residents of any other city, but there are certain traits you’ll find almost across the board.

Ready to jet off to this wonderful city? Here are thirteen things to keep in mind when hitting up Paris.