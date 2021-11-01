13 Things To Remember When Visiting Amsterdam

Amsterdam, and The Netherlands in general, take pride in being progressive, with a very “live and let live” approach to most things. While other countries flat out prohibit sex work and drugs, Holland allows for both of these, and they are government regulated.

Don’t get it twisted, though, there are still some restrictions in place. You can’t, for instance, do “hard” drugs like cocaine, legally. But you can smoke a joint or enjoy edibles in the coffee shops or at home, without fear of repercussions.

Amsterdam is the most visited city in Holland, and among the most popular in Europe. NPR noted in 2018 that for a time there was an “overtourism” problem, to the chagrin of the less than one million citizens living there. It isn’t that tourists aren’t welcome, after all, tourism is an asset to any economy. The issue is that some tourists don’t bother to show deference to the host country, which can be problematic.

That said, if you’re the kind of person who digs places with chill vibes, Amsterdam is a winner. Here are 13 things to remember when visiting.