13 Black Interior Designers In The U.S. You Should Know

To highlight some of the talented African-American interior designers in the country, Architectural Digest Magazine and the Black Interior Designers Network (BIDN) launched The Iconic Home, an online show house. The project aims to give the designers more visibility, while showing their expertise.

As the magazine stated, the project imagines a sustainable family home in upstate New York designed by Elizabeth Graziolo, the founder of Yellow House Architects.

AD and BIDN selected 13 top talents from across the U.S. with expertise in interiors, landscape, and architecture.

“Each one envisioned a space within the home, imagining how a family may live both stylishly and sustainably.”

You can visit their designer projects on The Iconic Home online show house here. We wanted to show love to the men and women mentioned in the project. Here are 13 Black interior designers that you should have on your radar.