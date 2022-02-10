Photo Credit: TN
10 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Your Favorite Traveler
Valentine’s Day is creeping up fast and everyone is rushing into the stores to grab the perfect gift for their significant other. If you have a special person in your life who enjoys traveling and adventure, it’s likely they’ll be looking to receive some gifts that’ll help take their next vacation to another level.
Here’s a list of 10 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the favorite traveler in your life that’ll help them stay organized, accessible, and comfortable while they’re out exploring.
1. Aerolite Hard Shell Suitcase Complete Luggage Set
The Aerolite Hard Shell Suitcase Complete Luggage Set is a three-piece set with a modern design that’s built to last. It comes in a variety of colors, including our favorites Rose Gold and Wine, and its ABS hard, the plastic shell is perfect for withstanding being transported and rough handling. It also has a combination padlock for extra security while you’re traveling.
2. Mobile Edge CORE Power Portable USB Charger
Watching your phone die in the middle of snapping a selfie on vacation is any traveler’s worst nightmare. The Mobile Edge CORE Power Portable USB Charger is a great gift for your favorite traveler because it’ll allow them to charge their phone while on the go. This portable charger works with any mobile device and can charge up to three devices at one time.
3. BAGGU Giant Tote Bag
If you’re looking for a lightweight, easy-to-carry bag for traveling, the BAGGU Giant Tote Bag from Urban Outfitters may be exactly what you need. This oversized, cotton bag has plenty of space for all of your airport essentials or if you need a good bag to fill with goodies before hitting the beach. The double shoulder straps are great for carrying heavier loads whereas bags with thinner straps may break.
4. Horse And Carriage Geometric Sunglasses
Protect your eyes from the sun with a little bit of vintage flair with Coach’s Horse and Carriage Geometric Sunglasses. With a design inspired by the flair of the ’60s and ’70s, these shades provide UV protection and are scratch-resistant so you can toss them into your bag without scratching the lenses.
5. BORG SNEAKER
The Borg Sneakers are everyone’s new favorite shoe and are perfect for walking through airports and malls. Its slip-on and rounded toe design make it excellent for taking long strides and fast-paced movement. The shoe is also very fashionable with its dark hue tones and works with a variety of outfits.
6. Personalized Passport Cover
Personalized passport covers are fun and add flair to your travel documents. You can personalize them with a photo of you and your significant other or, if they have a business or personal brand, consider getting their logo on the cover. The personalized passport cover will protect your partner’s travel documents in style.
7. Travel Jewelry Case
Different outfits required different types of jewelry and this weekly jewelry case is excellent for traveling. It’s made of grain leather and has a microsuede interior that holds and organizes multiple rings, earrings, and necklaces. The case is small and great for traveling.
8. Two Person Hammock
If your partner has a thirst for adventure and the outdoors, a two-person hammock is a perfect gift for your next exploration session. The hammock holds up to 500 pounds and is lightweight for transporting while camping. It comes in multiple colors and has adjustable straps for trees.
9. Infinity Travel Pillow
Designed by Amsterdam-based company BCXSY, this Infinity Travel pillow is great for when you’re home and away. This pillow provides excellent neck support and comfort while traveling, making flying and road trips a more pleasurable experience.