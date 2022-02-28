Photo Credit: LWA/Dann Tardif | Getty Images
10 Rooftops In New York City For Any Season
Who says we have to wait until summer to get our rooftop vibes on? From modern chic to classic speakeasy, here are 10 rooftops in New York City for any season.
1. Westlight
Westlight is a rooftop bar from Chef Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality Group. Situated on the 22nd floor of The William Vale in Williamsburg, it gives you a breathtaking view of New York City. In addition, it offers a dynamic menu that incorporates classic drinks and small plate foods inspired by global street cuisines.
2. Panorama Room
Panorama Room is a rooftop bar and lounge located atop the 18th floor of Graduate Roosevelt Island Group. It offers an incredible menu that includes classic martinis, sparkling wine, and luscious seafood.
3. The Crown
The Crown is a rooftop bar run by hospitality leader Gerber Group. Located on the 21st floor of Hotel 50 Bowery, it gives you a marvelous clear view of the Brooklyn and Manhattan skylines. Its menu features classic and seasonal cocktails alongside small bites from various diverse cuisines.
4. Dear Irving on Hudson
Dear Irving on Hudson, a cocktail bar in New York City, is the second outpost of Dear Irving. It’s located on the 40th and 41st floors of the Aliz Hotel in Times Square. The cocktail bar has a “time travel” theme, with one floor mirroring the décor of a 1960s James Bond movie and another done in Art Deco finishes.
5. Ophelia
The history of Ophelia goes back to the 1920s when a women-only social club was built as a place for women entering the workforce. A bar that once served Frank Sinatra and Frank Zappa today pays homage to its early feminist days by welcoming all types of guests into a decadent barroom fashioned with soaring cathedral windows, jewel-tone blue walls, and glass showcases filled with vintage oddities.
6. LoHi Roof Bar
Sprawling space, fresh air, and fun menus await at LoHi, a New York City rooftop bar on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Ring in the sunshine with tons of beer selections, a few wine options, and mixed drinks. Food includes burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, and a festive funfetti cake.
7. Night of Joy
Bringing a whiff of Victoriana to Williamsburg, Night of Joy is a bar and lounge with cocktail stations on each level. Its aesthetic is partly 50s and partly art-school basement—with a few modern twists thrown in for good measure. The frozen margaritas are a hit with the regulars.
8. The Ready Rooftop
The Ready at Moxy East Village is an oasis amidst the bustle of New York City. The décor, bar, and food are meant to give guests a relaxed feeling, much like a coveted backyard in New York. The Moxy East Village’s retractable walls and roof allow for panoramic views of the city.
9. Harriet's Rooftop
Harriet’s Rooftop and Lounge is located on the 10th floor of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in the heart of Brooklyn. Enjoy a classic cocktail or tasty plate while gazing at the spectacular view of the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan, and beyond.
10. The Greens
The Greens features two unique rooftop dining experiences: small-group dining in private cabins, and a communal indoor bar with a lounge atmosphere. Enjoy comfort food dishes, craft cocktails, and views of the Manhattan skyline, plus a rotating schedule of events and activities that includes comedy nights, viewing parties, and more.
Related: The Best Rooftop Restaurants & Bars To Visit In Atlanta