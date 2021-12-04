Gift Guide Season: The 10 Best Gifts For All Skin Types

Kahina Jean-Baptiste was a marketing major at Rutgers University-New Brunswick when she landed an internship with Unilever, a multinational consumer goods company responsible for household names like Dove, Hellmann’s, Simple Skincare, and St. Ives. Her work with one of their major brands changed her career trajectory.

“I worked on Vaseline where I got exposed a little to just beauty marketing in general,” shared Jean-Baptiste. “I fell in love with it, then I realized I love working in beauty on the corporate side. I fell in love with the products. Plus, I was already interested in skincare because I had bad acne growing up because I have PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).”

Jean-Baptiste also had another connection to the beauty industry — her mom, who happens to be a cosmetologist. By 2019, the Haitian-born aspiring beauty expert started skincare blogging, sharing her preferred products and the knowledge she had acquired along the way. After receiving positive feedback about her recommendations from readers, Jean-Baptiste decided to head to esthetician school.

“I started off with a passion for skincare in general and learning how to treat my acne,” she said. “Then I just fell in love with helping other people with their skin. Now I’m just happy to be able to do both through blogging and working as an esthetician.”

Now Jean-Baptiste is your “estie bestie” who works with all skin types and ages to deliver the best possible results. The New Jersey-based esthetician took a break from her hectic skincare schedule to share her must-have gifts for all skin types. Her picks include several Black-owned treasures and proven essentials.

Read on for the 10 best gifts for all skin types and follow Kahina for more skincare tips.