Your Guide To Oaxaca, Mexico: City Or Coast?

Oaxaca is one of Mexico’s most treasured states. There is absolutely no need to debate that. Not only is Oaxaca considered to be the culinary heart of the country; it is also home to some of the most impressive beaches on the Pacific coast, growing expat communities, and African descendent towns.

Black expats have reason to get excited about their pending move to Oaxaca, not only for the proximity to Blackness while abroad, but also because of the vibe that seems to keep Black travelers in the paradisiacal region. In this guide, Travel Noire will walk you through your options. Whether you’re interested in hiking in the mountains surrounding the city or going slow and barefoot on the coast, here is what to expect.