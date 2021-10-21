Nature's Majestic Feature: 7 Of The World's Best Hot Springs

Nature reminds us daily how diminutive we are, and the world’s best hot springs are just one of its majestic features.

Some hot springs stand alone, while others are connected to spas, which offer a range of services to visitors. Not all of them are safe for wading, but they’ll look great in pictures on your social media.

The Blue Lagoon of Iceland, which is safe to swim in, has an ethereal look, while The Frying Pan Lake and The Grand Prismatic Spring of New Zealand and Wyoming, respectively, have steam rising from them.

If you’d like to unwind in nature, even if it’s just to observe from a safe distance, here are seven of the world’s best hot springs.