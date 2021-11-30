Photo Credit: Edward Berthelot
How The World Is Remembering Ghanaian American Designer Virgil Abloh
Shockwaves and disbelief were felt around the world after learning of the heartbreaking news that creative visionary Virgil Abloh died on Sunday, Nov. 29 from a rare form of heart cancer. His family announced on Instagram that he had privately battled cardiac angiosarcoma, cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart, since 2019.
Most of the world learned about Abloh from Kanye West – now called Ye. Abloh served as the artistic director for Ye and Jay-Z’s 2011 album Watch the Throne, which earned Abloh a Grammy nomination.
Virgil Abloh, who is the founder of the brand Off-White, worked as a designer and became the creative director of Ye’s Donda company, in 2018. His visionary talents led him to become the first Black artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton in the French brand’s history
As a first-generation American-Ghanaian, Abloh’s mother was a seamstress who taught him how to sew. He had no formal fashion training but had a degree in engineering and a master’s degree in architecture.
He grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and made a name for himself in the fashion world. He was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2018. It’s an accolade that will stay with him past death, as people from all over the world pays tribute to the designer.
1. Ye Dedicates Sunday Service To Virgil
During Sunday Service, Ye’ made a special tribute to Abloh. Words on the screen read: “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”
2. Louis Vuitton Issues Statement
“We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” said Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH. “The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend.”
3. Drake Thanks Virgil For Everything
Drake made an Instagram post thanking Virgil for everything just hours after learning about his death.
4. Jaden Smith Mourned His Death On Instagram
Jaden Smith talked about Virgil being his inspiration in the past.
5. Pharrell Pens A Sweet Message
This touching message from legendary producer Pharrell definitely brought the tears.
6. Quest Love Talks What We Can All Learn From Virgil
Many have noted that Abloh literally worked until death, making sure that his work was not in vain until the end. It’s a lesson that Quest Love and all of us can learn from.
7. Kerby Jean-Raymond, Founder of Black Brand Pyer Moss, Speaks Out
Raymond recently became the first Black American designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week. He shared his thoughts on Virgil’s passing and impact.
8. Common Thanks Virgil For What He Brought The World
There’s no doubt that Virgil Abloh made a mark on the fashion world as well as hip hop culture. Rapper Common shares his thoughts on it as well.
9. Gucci Extends Condolences
From one designer brand to another, Gucci joined the world in mourning such a profound loss.
10. Paperboy Love Prince Responds To His Death
