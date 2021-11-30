How The World Is Remembering Ghanaian American Designer Virgil Abloh

Shockwaves and disbelief were felt around the world after learning of the heartbreaking news that creative visionary Virgil Abloh died on Sunday, Nov. 29 from a rare form of heart cancer. His family announced on Instagram that he had privately battled cardiac angiosarcoma, cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart, since 2019.

Most of the world learned about Abloh from Kanye West – now called Ye. Abloh served as the artistic director for Ye and Jay-Z’s 2011 album Watch the Throne, which earned Abloh a Grammy nomination.

Virgil Abloh, who is the founder of the brand Off-White, worked as a designer and became the creative director of Ye’s Donda company, in 2018. His visionary talents led him to become the first Black artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton in the French brand’s history

As a first-generation American-Ghanaian, Abloh’s mother was a seamstress who taught him how to sew. He had no formal fashion training but had a degree in engineering and a master’s degree in architecture.

He grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and made a name for himself in the fashion world. He was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2018. It’s an accolade that will stay with him past death, as people from all over the world pays tribute to the designer.