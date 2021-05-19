Pyer Moss Designer Is First Black American To Present At Paris Couture Week

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the creative mind behind the fashion label Pyer Moss, has become the first Black American designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Jean-Raymond created Pyer Moss in 2013 as a way to embrace the power of fashion as a tool of storytelling and activism. The brand really elevated in 2018 when Raymond dropped a project called “American, Also” It was a three-part retelling of the American story, which included the story of Black cowboys and the daily experiences of Black families. Jean-Raymond turned artist Derick Adams’ 11 artworks of Black life into garments shown at New York Fashion Week.

One of Jean-Raymond’s most popular shirts was one that reads, “Stop Calling 911 On The Culture,” as reported in Blavity News. The shirt was in response to the recent events highlighting people calling 911 on Black people going about their lives. 15 percent of the sales were donated to The innocence Project, an organization that exonerates the wrongly convicted.

His label was invited to be a guest member of the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in July.

This historic moment comes after an ongoing conversation about how the fashion industry can be more inclusive and combat racial prejudice.

The announcement of the upcoming Pyer Moss couture collection comes after Jean-Raymond revealed that the brand will also return to New York Fashion Week in September, where he will present a new ready-to-wear collection after a two-year hiatus, as reported in CNN.

Haute couture, which translates to “high dressmaking,” is regarded as the highest of high fashion. The concept of the show refers to one-of-a-kind and custom garments.

To carry the label of haute couture and be an official member of the Chambre Syndicale, designers have to show a collection of at least 25 original designs twice yearly at Paris Couture Week. Designers also have to employ an atelier with 20 full-time staff members.

Over the years, the rules of entry have changed to allow designers who weren’t based in France, known as “correspondent members” to join the official show.

Couture Week will take place July 5-8. Further details about the Pyer Moss haute couture collection will be announced in early June, according to a news release.