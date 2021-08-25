7 Winter Destinations To Consider For The Perfect Cold Weather Trip

With August in its last act, winter is indeed coming, much to the dismay of those who thrive when the sun is shining and the temperature is high. But c’est la vie. This just means it’s time to start looking ahead at winter destinations.

The fun doesn’t have to stop as we transition to the cooler months, and there are plenty of great destinations for that special winter getaway with family and friends. The United States alone has many, not to be outdone by Canada and Europe.

Here are seven of our favorite winter destinations.