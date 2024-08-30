Not all love stories are created equal, but what many have in common is their great taste in film locations. To make the romance playing out on screen believable, it’s important to track down the perfect spots to get the cameras rolling. Earlier this summer, the team behind the controversial book-to-film adaptation It Ends With Us managed to make New Jersey feel like Boston. Before that, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell took us to the land Down Under in Anyone but You, which also arrived to mixed reviews. As we move into cuffing season, other previously released romance movies are gaining popularity again, such as This Little Love of Mine, which arrived in 2021.

The Christine Luby-directed project stars Saskia Hampele as Laura, a young ambitious lawyer living in San Francisco, California. It may sound like she’s living the dream, but being so far from her childhood home of Australia isn’t easy for our lead character, who’s life changes forever when she’s granted a chance to head back. As this new opportunity causes her career to soar to new heights, Laura also finds love in unexpected places. Now that we’ve covered the plot, let’s look into the This Little Love of Mine film locations around Queensland.

Cairns, Australia

Key Scenes: Anytime Laura appears to be in San Francisco, she’s actually in the Cairns area of Queensland.

Best Time to Visit: Winter in the southern hemisphere is when tourists seem to prefer the temperatures, which range from 17-26 degrees.

Transportation Options: Walking, using public transit or hailing a cab are all convenient ways to explore Cairns for anyone hesitant to drive.

The This Little Love of Mine crew did plan to film parts of their movie on location in California, but COVID-19 travel restrictions kept them Down Under in June 2020. On her Instagram, Luby revealed that it only took 16 days to shoot the love story, which showcases just a small part of northern Australia’s beauty.

Things to Do: Visit the Cairns Aquarium, take a stroll on the Esplanade Boardwalk and enjoy the nature in the Cairns Botanic Gardens.

Where to Eat: Waterbar & Grill Steakhouse has some of the “best steak or ribs you’ll ever experience,” according to past patrons. For healthy, vegan options check out the five-star rated Snoogies.

Where to Stay: Oaks Cairns Hotel and The Abbott Boutique Hotel are among the affordable accomodations in the area.

Palm Cove, Australia

(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Showcasing the beauty of Australia with landscape shots and romantic scenery to compliment Laura’s love story.

Best Time to Visit: September to November is considered “tropical spring” in Palm Cove, with warmer temperatures and minimal rainfall.

Transportation Options: If you plan on participating in guided tours on your trip, many local operators will pick you up directly from your accomodation.

About 15 minutes from Cairns (or San Francisco, in the This Little Love of Mine cinematic universe) is Palm Cove, disguised as Sapphire Cove on screen. Much like the real life destination, the fictional location is presented as a resort destination and wedding setting. There’s no shortage of wellness retreats in Palm Cove, and the various adults only activities and establishments in the area suggest it’s not exactly family friendly.

Things to Do: Join the Kayak Turtle Tour from Palm Cove, or embark on the Kuranda Scenic Railway Day Trip.

Where to Eat: Dine wild-style at Hartley’s Crocodile Adventures Breakfast with the Koalas. For something more calm, El Greko Greek Taverna serves awesome Mediterranean cuisine or The Reef House Restaurant offers an adults only restaurant experience.

Where to Stay: Mango Lagoon Resort & Wellness Spa isn’t cheap, but they do promise a relaxing experience where you might even find romance like Laura in This Little Love of Mine.