Your Guide To A Relaxing Wellness Getaway In San Juan, Puerto Rico

Fairmont El San Juan

If you want to start your vacation immediately after leaving the airport, consider a stay at the upscale Fairmont El San Juan. The hotel is about a 10-minute ride from the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, and in under an hour from landing, you can be unpacked, lounging on the beach with a Piña colada in your hand. Speaking of lounging, this resort is perfect for doing just that. There are several types of poolside lounging options including the large Lux and Grand Cabanas and the perfectly sized two-person cabanas that face the warm Caribbean ocean.

Numero Uno Beach House

For a more low-key stay, check out Numero Uno Beach House, located on Ocean Park Beach in San Juan. The guest rooms feel Bohemian and beachy with lamps made from straw hats, natural wood furniture, and walls painted in cool aquamarine. If you need a little more space, book one of the 1-2 bedroom beach apartments that come with a full kitchen. The advantages of staying at Numero Uno Beach House are the onsite restaurant that serves fresh, local food and the access to kiteboarding rentals and lessons that are offered right at the hotel. It’s impossible not to feel refreshed after watching a beachfront sunset or sunrise just steps from the hotel.

Stay at Mare

Stay at Mare is an intimate 14 room hotel located in the quiet neighborhood of Condado, and the minimalist decor adds to the hotel’s calming vibe. The property accommodations have 1-2 queen beds and a private pool for guests, and while the hotel is not directly on the water, it’s within walking distance to nearby top-rated Condado Beach. While you’re there, be sure to check out the trendy coffee shop next door, Café Regina, where you can get fresh-pressed juices, lattes, and avocado toast.