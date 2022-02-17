Photo Credit: Ketut Subiyanto
Visiting Singapore? These Are 7 Must-Try Foods
Singapore is world-renowned for having some of the best food in Southeast Asia and, many would say, in the world. It’s unique cuisine is a result of the country’s melting pot of cultures, with primarily Chinese, Malaysian, and Indian influences.
The small city/state/nation is home to many amazing restaurants, as well as the hawker centers it is famous for. These bustling food courts house rows of stalls offering amazing meals for the low, attracting both locals and tourists looking for an authentic taste of Singapore.
No matter where you choose to dine, there are a number of dishes you shouldn’t miss out on when visiting. Here are seven foods you absolutely must try when visiting Singapore.
1. Chili Crab
View this post on Instagram
Chili crab is the national dish of Singapore, and for good reason. The flavorful meal is a tantalizing treat for the taste buds, offering a blend of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. Hard shell crabs are stir-fried in a tomato and chili sauce and served up hot. Black pepper crab is another variation that is offered.
2. Hainanese Chicken Rice
View this post on Instagram
Hainanese chicken rice consists of juicy, steamed chicken and a fragrant rice infused with garlic, ginger, and various other flavors. It was created by immigrants from Southern China’s island province of Hainan.
One of the most well-known hawker stalls specializing in the dish is Tian Tian. The shop has received numerous accolades, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendation. Anthony Bourdain even visited and said the “rice is so fragrant and delicious that it can be eaten on its own.”
3. Curry Fish Head
View this post on Instagram
Curry fish head is a massively popular dish in Singapore as well as in neighboring Malaysia. With South Indian influences, it is made using a combination of curry and other various spices in which the head of a red snapper is stewed along with assorted vegetables. The dish is typically served and eaten with bread or white rice.
4. Laksa
View this post on Instagram
Laksa is a delectable brothy noodle dish not lacking in the spice department. It is prepared using coconut milk, thick rice noodles, and typically fish, shrimp, cockles, or chicken as the protein.
5. Satay
View this post on Instagram
Satay is a staple of Southeast Asian cuisine, and is prepared in various countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where it is said to have originated. It consists of juicy chunks of skewered meat that is marinated in a savory sauce and grilled to perfection. It is typically served with a delicious sweet peanut sauce.
6. Kaya Toast
View this post on Instagram
Kaya toast is a simple but delicious Singaporean breakfast food consisting of toasted bread topped with slices of cold butter and a rich, creamy coconut jam known as kaya.
7. Nasi Lemak
View this post on Instagram
Nasi lemak, or coconut rice, is a Malaysian dish also popular in various Southeast Asian countries. Today, it is served with a wide range of possible accompaniments, including fried chicken, fried fish, or eggs, and it’s always served with sambal, a type of chili paste. Nasi lemak is commonly eaten during earlier in the day, as part of breakfast or lunch.