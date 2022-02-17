Visiting Singapore? These Are 7 Must-Try Foods

Singapore is world-renowned for having some of the best food in Southeast Asia and, many would say, in the world. It’s unique cuisine is a result of the country’s melting pot of cultures, with primarily Chinese, Malaysian, and Indian influences.

The small city/state/nation is home to many amazing restaurants, as well as the hawker centers it is famous for. These bustling food courts house rows of stalls offering amazing meals for the low, attracting both locals and tourists looking for an authentic taste of Singapore.

No matter where you choose to dine, there are a number of dishes you shouldn’t miss out on when visiting. Here are seven foods you absolutely must try when visiting Singapore.