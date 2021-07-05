Photo Credit: Ronise Daluz
Visiting Mexico? Try These Traditional Mexican Desserts
Dining out is typically high up on the list of most important travel activities. And if you’re heading to Mexico, there is no shortage of tantalizingly tasty options: chilaquiles, elote, enchiladas, tostadas, and the always crowd-pleasing tacos. But dessert is also a huge part of the Mexican gastronomy scene. From Arroz con Leche to sopaipillas, here are some of the Mexican desserts you won’t want to miss out on while on vacation.
1. Paletas
Beat the Mexican heat with the coolest of treats. Paletas are no ordinary popsicles. They’re made with natural fruits like strawberry, mango, piña (pineapple), maracuya (passion fruit), and coconut. Fruit is a very common base, but creamier options are available with ingredients like dulce de leche, condensed milk, and chocolate.
2. Tres Leches Cake
This Mexican classic gets its name from using three different kinds of milk — condensed, cream, and evaporated. It’s a light, fluffy vanilla sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture and topped with whipped cream and fruit.
3. Arroz con Leche
This typical Mexican dessert is the ultimate comfort food. It’s pretty simple — rice, sugar, milk, vanilla bean, and cinnamon. But it’s rich, creamy, and oh so good. It’s not exclusive to Mexico, but they certainly know how to make it their own.
4. Mexican Brownies
What makes these brownies Mexican? The addition of spices like cayenne and cinnamon, which injects each bite a bit of a kick. The brown sugar gives it an earthiness and the melted chocolate provides that moist, fudgy, gooey texture.
5. Caramel Flan
Flan has somehow earned an undeserved negative reputation due to its gelatinous texture. But this silky, sweet, creamy custard smothered in caramel sauce will have you coming back for more.
6. Churros
These fried, cinnamon-dipped sticks of dough are a Mexican staple and best served with a thick pot of hot chocolate.
7. Sopaipillas
Crispy and light, these puffy pastries are a popular Mexican fritter made from flour, water, shortening, sugar, and baking powder. They’re served dusted with confectioner’s sugar, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy with an afternoon coffee.