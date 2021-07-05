Visiting Mexico? Try These Traditional Mexican Desserts

Dining out is typically high up on the list of most important travel activities. And if you’re heading to Mexico, there is no shortage of tantalizingly tasty options: chilaquiles, elote, enchiladas, tostadas, and the always crowd-pleasing tacos. But dessert is also a huge part of the Mexican gastronomy scene. From Arroz con Leche to sopaipillas, here are some of the Mexican desserts you won’t want to miss out on while on vacation.