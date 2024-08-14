The popular slogan “Virginia is for lovers” has been the motto for the state since the tourism board adopted it in 1969. Those who have visited can attest that the phrase is true all over Virginia and it’s especially true in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach sits at the intersection of the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. It’s an oceanfront wonderland for real lovers at heart. Beauty is everywhere in the city and opportunities to experience the joy and love of the city are all over. Virginia Beach is a unique destination with hidden gems around every corner. Here are a few popular and lesser-known gems to discover in Virginia Beach when in the coastal city.

Attend The Point Break Music Festival

Every year, amazing events are happening throughout Virginia Beach. However, a new music festival takes over the beach each summer. Point Break Music Festival kicked off in 2024 with incredible performances from Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa, and Sublime. The beachfront exploded with concertgoers. Vendors selling food, drinks, and merchandise lined the shore with guests gathering under a giant parachute-shaped pavilion to stunt in the sun. The festival is heading back to VB next year with even more exciting performances taking over the stage.

Catch A Freebee To Your Next Destination

Transportation around a new destination can get expensive. If you don’t have a rental, travelers can often find themselves coming out of pocket to catch Uber and Lyft around a city. However, if you’re visiting Virginia Beach, the city has solved that problem for you. Instead of catching paid rideshares around the town, catch a Freebee to your next destination. Fully funded by the city of Virginia Beach, Freebee provides door-to-door, on-demand transportation at no cost. Travelers can get a free ride within city limits to wherever they want to go. All you have to do is download the Ride Freebee app and a vehicle from their all-electric fleet will pull up to transport you.

Prepare For The Waves At Pharrell’s New Atlantic Park

Nothing can prepare visitors and locals for the magnificent experience coming to Virginia Beach in 2025. An original concept from hip-hop icon and VB native Pharrell, Atlantic Park is a $350 million surf park and resort. The project is currently under construction with phase one opening to the public in 2025. In addition to the multilane surf park, the entertainment district will include an amphitheater for concerts and shows, retail stores, and residential living. Pharrell’s new 10-acre playground is creating a new era of music, athleticism, and tourism experiences in Virginia Beach.

Enjoy Dining The Way Lovers Do

There’s much more to cuisine in VB than just beach food. Virginia Beach is abundant with amazing restaurants. For incredible, fine dining experiences, pay a visit to Orion’s Roof. The restaurant celebrates the finest dishes with an Asian-infusion twist. Enjoy a delicious meal while taking in stunning views of the ocean.

Becca’s Restaurant & Garden is another dynamic dining experience in Virginia Beach. Located at the Historic Cavalier Hotel, Becca’s is stunning. The illustrious garden view is to die for as you dine surrounded by a sea of Jasmine flowers. The botanical aroma sets the tone for the magic that awaits once your meal arrives. It’s a marvelous spin on modern American cuisine that’s unforgettable.

Broaden Your Horizons At The Edgar Cacy Library

Photo credit: Ivo Rainha/Pexels

If you’re a lover of metaphysical sciences like astrology, tarot, and numerology, the Edgar Cayce A.R.E. Library is a must-visit. Cayce was a metaphysical scientist and psychic who had over 14,000 psychic readings. Travelers can find these readings and other metaphysical science texts at his library in Virginia Beach. There’s a wide variety of topics on everything from zodiac signs and spiritual gifts to finding soul mates and alien communications. There are also hundreds of readings related to health conditions and natural remedies for ailments. The Edgar Cayce Library is a true hidden gem and a great place to visit for knowledge seekers in Virginia Beach.

Take In The Arts At The ViBe District

Photo credit: ShonEjai/Pexels

Street art is a great way to get to know the creative culture of a destination. Art lovers in Virginia Beach must visit the city’s ViBe District. Not only is it an opportunity to check out amazing restaurants, cafes, and stores but the area is covered in beautiful street art. There are murals all over the neighborhood. Even the traffic signs, light fixtures, and sidewalks are decorated in art. Multiple events take over the ViBe District every year including the summer Street Arts Festival and the Mural Festival in the fall. It’s also a hotspot for surf gear with multiple retail stores in the neighborhood.

Visit King Neptune’s Statue

Photo credit: Jasmine Osby

King Neptune’s statue sits at 31st and Atlantic Avenue towering over Virginia Beach’s newest oceanfront park. The statue is majestic. Standing 34 feet tall, the statue depicts the Roman god King Neptune, ruler of the sea, surrounded by a dozen sea creatures carved into the stone. The statue was built by artist Paul DiPasquale and the beachfront surrounding it is known as Neptune’s Park. DiPasquale used 80 tons of clay to construct the statue and it was welcomed to Virginia Beach in September 2005. Virginia Beach is full of incredible art structures and street art. The King Neptune statue is just one stop through the city’s incredible and diverse art scene.