Despite requests for clemency, the state of Missouri executed Marcellus Williams on September 24, 2024. Marcellus Williams, 55, was put to death by lethal injection at 7:18 PM ET for the 1998 murder of Lisha Gayle, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter. Having spent over two decades on death row, Williams maintained his innocence throughout, and the victim’s family opposed the execution, advocating for a life sentence instead.

Local prosecutors, including St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, pressed to overturn the conviction. Nonetheless, the Missouri Supreme Court blocked an agreement between Williams’ attorneys and the prosecutor’s office to commute the sentence to life in prison. In addition, Governor Mike Parson denied clemency, stating, “Nothing from the real facts of this case has led me to believe in Mr. Williams’ innocence.”

The execution of Marcellus Williams, however, has thrust the death penalty discussion back into the spotlight of public opinion. Critics point to instances like Williams’, where substantial doubt persisted, to argue that the execution of innocent people is too likely. They also highlight issues of racial bias and the uneven application of capital punishment across jurisdictions.

On the other hand, supporters of the death penalty, including some victims’ rights advocates and law enforcement officials, maintain that it serves as a deterrent and provides justice for the most heinous crimes.

Which U.S. States Still Allow The Death Penalty In 2024?

As of 2024, the death penalty remains legal in 27 U.S. states, although the number has decreased in recent years due to changing public opinion and legal challenges. The states that still retain capital punishment are:

Alabama Arizona Arkansas California Florida Georgia Idaho Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Wyoming

It’s important to note that while California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania are on this list, they currently have gubernatorial moratoriums (temporary suspensions of executions in a state, typically imposed by the governor) on executions. The U.S. Government and the U.S. Military also retain the death penalty.

The use of capital punishment varies significantly by state and region. Some states have de facto moratoriums despite retaining the punishment legally. The number of executions and death sentences has generally decreased over the past two decades. Lethal injection remains the primary method of execution, though some states have explored alternative methods due to drug shortages and other issues.