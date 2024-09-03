National parks are an excellent way to enjoy nature in awe-inspiring and serene surroundings. However, some parks are as popular as some of the world’s largest cities, so visiting them means getting tired of battling crowds. Nonetheless, there are underappreciated national parks around the world that allow you to escape the masses.

These parks also offer visitors a chance to discover some of the world’s secrets. From freezing lakes and ancient forests to wild tigers and underwater shipwrecks, these hidden jewel national parks provide the best experiences away from the tourist crowds. The next time you plan a national park visit, think outside the typical suspects and visit one of these underrated picks to uncover some of the world’s best-kept secrets.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park – Alaska, USA

Found in the vast Alaskan wilderness, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park is a colossal wonderland that puts even Yellowstone to shame. At a staggering 13.2 million acres, it’s the largest national park in the United States – six times the size of Yellowstone. Despite its breathtaking beauty, it receives only about 75,000 visitors annually.

Key features:

Four major mountain ranges, including nine of the 16 tallest peaks in the US

The largest glacial system in North America

Diverse wildlife, including caribou, moose, grizzlies, and wolves

Activities:

Horseback riding through pristine wilderness

Whitewater rafting on glacial rivers

Helicopter tours over the massive Bagley Icefield

Best time to visit: Unlike many national parks, Wrangell-St. Elias is a winter wonderland worth experiencing in the colder months. However, summer (June to August) offers milder temperatures and longer daylight hours for outdoor activities.

Nearest town: Copper Center, Alaska

Biscayne National Park – Florida, USA

Just 45 minutes from the busy streets of Miami lies a hidden aquatic paradise. Biscayne National Park starkly contrasts its famous neighbor, the Everglades. This park has a unique underwater experience that visitors to South Florida often overlook. Notably, despite its proximity to Miami, Biscayne National Park receives only half the visitors of the nearby Everglades.

Key features:

95% of the park is underwater

Home to the largest coral reef on the North American continent

Incredible biodiversity with 600 native fish species, manatees, crocodiles, and sea turtles

Activities:

Snorkeling at shipwrecks

Paddleboarding through mangrove-lined Jones Lagoon

Glass-bottom boat tours to observe marine life

Best time to visit: Winter (December to April) offers the most comfortable temperatures and lowest rainfall. However, the summer months provide warmer waters for snorkeling and diving.

Nearest city: Miami, Florida

Pench National Park – Madhya Pradesh, India

While many flock to India’s famous tiger reserves like Ranthambore, the lesser-known Pench National Park has a more intimate wildlife experience. This beautiful park, straddling the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, inspired Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.” Pench also has one of the highest densities of herbivores in India. This makes it an excellent place to spot prey animals like spotted deer and sambar.

Key features:

The diverse landscape of teak forests, meandering streams, and open grasslands

Home to Bengal tigers, leopards, wild dogs, and over 285 bird species

The picturesque Pench River flowing through the park

Activities:

Jeep safaris for wildlife spotting

Bird watching tours

Nature walks in the buffer zone

Best time to visit: October to June, with peak wildlife viewing opportunities from February to April.

Nearest city: Nagpur, Maharashtra

Lassen Volcanic National Park – California, USA

While Yosemite and Joshua Tree steal the spotlight in California, Lassen Volcanic National Park quietly simmers in the northern part of the state. This hidden gem offers a fascinating glimpse into the volatile world of volcanoes and geothermal activity. Interestingly, Lassen Peak last erupted in 1917, making it one of the most recent volcanic eruptions in the continental United States.

Key features:

Active volcano (Lassen Peak) and numerous hydrothermal areas

Pristine mountain lakes and diverse ecosystems

It is one of the least visited parks in California, with only about 500,000 annual visitors

Activities:

Hiking to the summit of Lassen Peak

Exploring the bubbling mud pots and colorful hot springs of Bumpass Hell

Paddling on the serene Manzanita Lake

Best time to visit: The park is accessible year-round, but many roads and trails are snow-covered from October to June. Summer (July to September) offers the best conditions for hiking and exploring.

Nearest town: Redding, California

Brecon Beacons National Park – Wales, United Kingdom

A tranquil and just as beautiful alternative to the famous Lake District and Scottish Highlands is Wales’ Brecon Beacons National Park. This little-known wonder is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and environment lovers, showcasing the finest of the Welsh countryside. Brecon Beacons is also home to the highest peak in southern Britain, Pen y Fan, at 886 meters (2,907 feet) above sea level.

Key features:

Rolling hills and grassy moorlands of the Black Mountains

Picturesque waterfalls, including the famous Henrhyd Falls

Dark sky reserve status, offering exceptional stargazing opportunities

Activities:

Hiking and mountain biking on numerous trails

Exploring ancient castle ruins

Stargazing in one of the UK’s best dark-sky areas

Best time to visit: Spring (April to June) and autumn (September to November) offer mild temperatures and beautiful scenery. Summer (July and August) is busier but provides the best weather for outdoor activities.

Nearest city: Cardiff, Wales

Isle Royale National Park – Michigan, USA

Isolated in Lake Superior, Isle Royale National Park is a rare gem among America’s national parks. Isle Royale National Park is known for its untouched wilderness and intriguing aquatic wonders, yet it remains little known to the general public. That Yellowstone receives more visitors in a day than Isle Royale does in a whole year is an intriguing park fact.

Key features:

45-mile-long island in the middle of Lake Superior

Abundant wildlife, including moose and wolves

Numerous shipwrecks in the surrounding waters

Activities:

Scuba diving to explore well-preserved shipwrecks

Backpacking and hiking on isolated trails

Kayaking and canoeing along the rugged shoreline

Best time to visit: Due to harsh winter conditions, the park is only open from mid-April to late October.

Nearest city: Houghton, Michigan